NEW DELHI Aug 27 The Indian government said on
Tuesday it had approved a raft of infrastructure projects worth
1.83 trillion Indian rupees ($28.38 billion) to revive economic
growth and restore investor confidence after a crash in the
rupee to record lows.
"The message that we are sending is that the investment
cycle has restarted, and we are pushing it. It is gathering
pace," Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told a news conference to
announce the kick-start for 36 stalled projects in sectors from
oil, gas and power to roads and railways.
He said a cabinet panel had cleared 18 power projects, alone
worth 830 billion rupees.
The announcement did not lift the rupee, which was trading
at 65.39/41 per dollar at 0517 GMT, close to the record low of
65.56 reached last week.
Dealers said it was partly depressed by concerns over
parliament's approval on Monday of a plan to provide cheap grain
to the poor at a cost of nearly $20 billion.
"It's not out of choice, but out of compulsion that the
finance minister is announcing so many things," said G.
Chokkalingam, managing director and chief investment officer of
Centrum Wealth Management in Mumbai.
"The trinity of the fiscal deficit, slowing growth and an
unstable currency is hitting us badly. In addition to these, the
government has passed the food security bill which may put fear
in the mind of rating agencies."
It will also take time for these projects to have any impact
on the economy, which will reduce the immediate affect of the
news in financial markets.
"These projects have long gestation periods. So it will take
several months, maybe years to achieve the desired economic
activity," said Hitendra Dave, head of global markets at HSBC
India.
"I think to the extent that the sheen had worn off because
of decisions not taken, this will help to undo the damage of
sense of indecision in the government."
Chidambaram said that the rupee had "overshot its true
level", and added that the food security bill would not lead to
the government overshooting its fiscal deficit target.
"As I said in parliament, every emerging market is
challenged today. So, India is also challenged, and the impact
is felt both on the equity market as well as the currency
market," he said.
"I think we'll simply have to be patient, be firm, do
whatever is required to be done, and the rupee will find its
appropriate level. What I said a few days ago, I still maintain
it. The rupee has overshot its true level, it's undervalued.
Others have confirmed it. And we have to be patient and we have
to be firm and we have to do what requires to be done."
