Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand; stx up
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand and concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
MUMBAI, March 15 State-run Indian Overseas Bank is looking to borrow at least $500 million from the overseas market, Chairman M. Narendra told Reuters on Thursday.
At least Citibank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, JPMorgan, RBS, Barclays and Deutsche Bank have been mandated for the issue, he said.
"We are not in a hurry to raise funds and will watch the market for an appropriate time," Narendra said.
The bank is looking to raise funds through a Reg S bond, which means the issue will be open to overseas investors outside the United States. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
By Geo Tharappel Feb 15 Singapore shares bounced back on Wednesday, mainly driven by gains in Thai Beverage Pcl on strong quarterly earnings, while most other Southeast Asian markets were flat after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a faster pace of rate hikes. Yellen said on Tuesday delaying rate increases could leave the Fed policymaking committee behind the curve and also flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under President Donald Trump.
* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT