MUMBAI, March 15 State-run Indian Overseas Bank is looking to borrow at least $500 million from the overseas market, Chairman M. Narendra told Reuters on Thursday.

At least Citibank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, JPMorgan, RBS, Barclays and Deutsche Bank have been mandated for the issue, he said.

"We are not in a hurry to raise funds and will watch the market for an appropriate time," Narendra said.

The bank is looking to raise funds through a Reg S bond, which means the issue will be open to overseas investors outside the United States. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)