NEW DELHI May 29 Indian Oil Corp (IOC)
, the country's biggest refiner, is expanding its
natural gas business as the south Asian nation, the world's
third-largest carbon emitter, aims to cut its dependence on coal
and oil.
Thirteen of the world's 20 dirtiest cities are in India,
with New Delhi taking top spot, a report by the World Health
Organisation said last year.
As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Clean India
Mission", the country last year launched an air quality index to
help citizens understand complex pollution data and its
implications for their health.
"Gas is certainly seen as the fuel of future with so much
emphasis on environment ... we would like to play an active role
in terms of providing customers with the choice of the fuel they
want," B. Ashok, IOC chairman, told a news conference.
IOC is the country's biggest fuel retailer, meeting 46.7
percent of India's fuel demand through its 24,400 fuel stations.
India, the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer, is expanding
its gas import infrastructure to increase usage of the cleaner
fuel and raise its share in the country's overall energy mix
from the current 8 percent.
IOC already supplies compressed natural gas (CNG), widely
used in urban public transit, through its 160 stations, Ashok
said, adding the facility would be installed in fuel pumps in
cities that need to use gas for public transport.
"Probably we will make sure to have provisions for CNG sales
at our new retail outlets," he said. IOC aims to add about 1,000
fuel stations in the current fiscal year.
It recently made its first purchase of spot liquefied
natural gas (LNG) from Excelerate Energy for delivery in June.
It already markets some of the gas imported at Petronet LNG's
Dahej terminal in western India.
IOC has signed a deal to buy 3 million tonnes per annum
(mtpa) of gas from the planned 5-mtpa Dhamra LNG plant in the
country's east coast, he said.
It has also signed a deal with Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
to buy 0.7 mtpa of LNG from the Cameron LNG plant in
Louisiana under a 20 year deal, with supplies beginning in early
2018 for IOC's planned 5 mtpa Ennore plant in eastern India.
IOC will also lift 1.2 mtpa LNG for 20 years from Petronas'
British Columbia project in which it has a 10 percent stake.
Deliveries under this deal are expected to begin in 2020.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Holmes)