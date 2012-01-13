Dam crisis is wake-up call for aging California water system
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.
NEW DELHI Jan 13 Indian Oil Corp , the country's biggest oil refiner, plans to shut a diesel hydro treater at its 300,000 barrels per day Panipat refinery for 15 days for maintenance in June-July, R.K. Ghosh, the head of refinery, said on Friday. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.