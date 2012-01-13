Dam crisis is wake-up call for aging California water system
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.
* IOC aims to process 1.12 mln BPD in 2012/13
* FCCU shutdowns will be for about a month (Adds quotes, details)
NEW DELHI Jan 13 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) , the country's biggest oil refiner, plans to shut a diesel hydro treater at its 300,000 barrels per day (BPD) Panipat refinery for 15 days for maintenance in June-July, its head of refinery said on Friday.
IOC aims to process 56 million tonnes, or 1.12 million bpd, crude oil at it's directly-owned refineries in the new fiscal year starting April, R.K. Ghosh said.
"Our next year's crude throughput will be 56 million tonnes ... because we have some major shutdowns next year," he said.
This year IOC is aiming to refine 59.9 million tonnes. IOC's directly-owned refineries have a combined capacity of 54.2 million tonnes a year, or 1.08 million BPD.
Ghosh said some of next year's planned major shutdowns include the closure of Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Units (FCCUs) at Panipat, Haldia and Koyali refineries.
The FCCU shutdowns would be for about a month, he said without specifying any timeframe. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.