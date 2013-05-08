* Parliamentary panel seeks changes in crude import norms
NEW DELHI, May 8 Indian Oil Corp plans
to add three Latin American and two Middle Eastern countries to
its annual oil purchase deals in the fiscal year through March,
a parliamentary committee said, as the energy-hungry nation
diversifies its supply sources.
"For 2013/14, new term contracts are being proposed with
NOCs (national oil companies) of Colombia, Venezuela and Brazil
as well as NOCs of Qatar and Dubai," said a report made
available in parliament on Wednesday.
The committee suggested India should widen its oil sources
to ensure its oil supplies were not affected in case of
geopolitical problems in any region or country.
Diversification of oil sources have become more urgent as
Western sanctions over nuclear projects squeeze imports from
Iran, once India's second-biggest supplier, and geopolitics hit
supplies from Libya and Sudan.
India, the world's fourth-biggest oil buyer and Iran's top
client after China, imported about 26.5 percent less oil overall
from Iran in 2012/13, industry data showed.
Despite dwindling supplies from Iran, the Middle East
continues to be the biggest oil supplier to India although its
share in the country's crude diet is declining as new refineries
are geared to process cheaper, heavy grades from Latin America
to improve margins.
State-run refiners meet most of their high sulphur oil needs
through term deals and tap the spot market for sweet grades -
about 20 percent of overall requirements - as availability of
low sulphur oil through contracts with NOCs is limited, it said.
To streamline India's oil purchase procedures and save cost
and time of state refiners, the committee suggested setting up a
joint venture company, promoted by state refiners, to import.
"The company may be given enough flexibility as enjoyed by
private sector refineries to carry out their operations
including price negotiations, hiring of ships and negotiate
better terms on freight etc.," it said.
Private refiners Essar Oil and Reliance Industries
, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, are
not subject to government rules on crude procurement, which for
example, prevent state-run firms from buying distressed cargoes.
The report suggested these rules, last revised in 2001,
should be changed to widen purchase opportunity for state
refiners.
The recommendations in the report from the cross-party
committee are not binding but have to be considered by the oil
ministry.
