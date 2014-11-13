By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 13 Indian Oil Corp has
deferred a planned shutdown of key units at its Koyali refinery
in western Gujarat state to March-April 2015 from around October
this year to capitalize on sliding crude prices, two company
sources said on Thursday.
IOC, the country's biggest refiner, had initially planned
maintenance shutdowns of a cooling tower, the fluid catalytic
cracker and other facilities at Koyali in September-October.
State-run IOC had already cut throughput at five refineries
in September after heavy rains curbed demand for diesel in
northern and eastern regions of the country.
It now wants to make up the shortfall and also step up
production to benefit from falling crude prices, which will
boost its refining margins, the sources, who had direct
knowledge of IOC's production plans, said.
"You don't know when this declining trend in crude oil will
stop, so we want to maximise our crude processing now and gain
if product prices go up," said one of the sources.
International oil benchmark Brent traded around $80
a barrel on Thursday, near its lowest since 2010. Crude has
slumped more than 30 percent since June on worries about ample
supply and weakening demand.
IOC's head of refineries Sanjiv Singh could not be reached
immediately for comments.
The maintenance shutdown in March-April means most of the
five crude units at Koyali, which has a refining capacity of
274,000 barrels per day (bpd), will not operate for 10-30 days.
Following units at Koyali will be shut in March-April.
Unit Capacity Duration (days) Reason
CDU 1 40,000 bpd 10 days Idle
CDU-2 44,000 bpd 10 days Idle
CDU-4 76,000 bpd 30 days Idle
CDU 5 60,000 bpd 10 days Idle
CDU-5 Cooling Tower 10 days M&I
VDU 1.2 mln T/yr 15 days M&I
FCCU 1.8 mln T/yr 45 days M&I
Isom 0.23 mln T/yr 30 days M&I
DHDS 1.7 mln T/yr 25 days M&I
CRU 0.33 mln T/yr 10 days Idle
DHDT 2.2 mln T/yr 28 days M&I
DCU 3.7 mln T/yr 21 days M&I
NOTE:
CDU - crude distillation units
VDU - Vacuum distillation unit
FCC - Fluid Catalytic Cracker
Isom - Isomerisation Unit
DHDS - Diesel hydro desulphurisation unit
CRU - Catalytic Reformer Unit
DHDT - Diesel Hydrotreatment unit
DCU - Delayed Coking unit
KHDS - Kerosene hydro desulphurisation unit
M&I - Maintenance & Inspection
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)