Jan 13 A rally in Indian share markets is expected to spark a revival in initial public offerings in 2015 as more company executives join investors in becoming confident about an economic recovery. Staffing firms Ikya Human Capital Solutions and TeamLease Services are looking to raise as much as $350 million in two separate listings in the first half of the year, sources told Reuters. For story see Below is the number of firms that have listed on India's National Stock Exchange since 1999: YEAR LISTINGS 1999 2 2000 11 2001 2 2002 2 2003 5 2004 21 2005 50 2006 73 2007 92 2008 33 2009 21 2010 71 2011 40 2012 10 2013 4 2014 6 Source: National Stock Exchange (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by David Clarke)