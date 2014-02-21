Feb 21 India's oil imports from Iran surged 44
percent in January from a year ago to about 412,000 barrels per
day, data compiled by Reuters showed. For a story see:
The following table shows India's imports by country according
to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate.
Volumes are in '000 bpd.
----------------------------------------------------------------
REGION/ JAN DEC %CHG JAN %CHG
COUNTRY 2014 2013 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR
----------------------------------------------------------------
Latam
Brazil 144.6 88.7 63.1 54.8 164.0
Colombia 119.1 206.1 -42.2 137.3 -13.3
Ecuador 35.1 0.0 -- 26.1 34.3
Mexico 140.8 69.5 102.5 129.6 8.6
Venezuela 328.3 406.3 -19.2 621.2 -47.1
Guatemala 0.0 8.9 -100.0 0.0 --
TOTAL 767.9 779.5 -1.5 969.0 -20.7
Asia
Brunei 18.2 18.6 -2.0 0.0 --
Malaysia 38.0 57.0 -33.2 62.4 -39.1
Australia 0.0 18.8 -100.0 0.0 --
TOTAL 56.2 94.3 -40.4 62.4 -9.9
Middle East
Neutral zone 124.3 94.6 31.4 149.7 -17.0
Oman 0.0 43.1 -100.0 0.0 --
Iran 412.0 189.1 117.9 286.4 43.9
Iraq 372.4 414.3 -10.1 566.3 -34.2
Qatar 73.2 85.6 -14.5 68.0 7.7
Kuwait 325.1 369.2 -12.0 482.6 -32.6
S Arabia 673.0 629.6 6.9 666.7 0.9
UAE 202.9 215.0 -5.6 263.0 -22.9
Dubai 6.9 0.0 -- 0.0 --
Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 --
Syria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 --
TOTAL 2189.8 2040.5 7.3 2482.7 -11.8
C.I.S
Azerbaijan 32.9 32.8 0.3 52.4 -37.1
Kazak 31.9 31.7 0.5 0.0 --
Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 --
TOTAL 64.8 64.6 0.4 52.4 23.8
Africa
Nigeria 368.1 300.5 22.5 227.6 61.7
Angola 155.3 31.5 393.8 98.1 58.3
Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 --
Cameroon 0.0 22.5 -100.0 0.0 --
Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 --
Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 --
Egypt 35.6 71.0 -49.9 17.8 99.9
Gabon 0.0 51.4 -100.0 0.0 --
Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 31.3 -100.0
Sudan 20.5 20.5 0.0 0.0 --
Eq. Guinea 0.0 31.2 -100.0 83.2 -100.0
Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 --
Libya 14.0 0.0 -- 30.5 -54.0
TOTAL 593.6 528.7 12.3 488.5 21.5
CANADA 14.2 0.0 -- 10.3 37.7
---------------------------------------------------------------
-
TOTAL ALL 3686.6 3507.5 5.1 4065.3 -9.3
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been
rounded off after converting to barrels using a conversion
factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of
days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)