NEW DELHI Feb 15 India is likely to
import less oil from Iran this fiscal year ending in March,
compared with 2010/11, a government source said on Wednesday, as
pressure mounts on Asian buyers to reduce crude imports from
sanction-hit Islamic Republic.
Iran is India's second largest crude oil supplier meeting
about 11 percent of the South Asian country's imports. Tehran is
facing Western sanctions over its nuclear plans that many say is
aimed at making a bomb. Iran says it wants to produce power.
The sanctions make it tough for importers to pay for Iran's
oil. Indian purchases have been fraught with payment problems in
the past 13 months after a clearing mechanism was scrapped.
Indian refiners have since sought alternative supplies.
"Iran constitutes a declining but a significant part of our
energy imports," the government source said.
"We will continue to buy crude from Iran to the extent
possible. But Indian companies have to make their own decision
taking into account the factors in the market."
India's oil imports from Iran have declined from 21.8
million tonnes, or 16.43 percent of total imports, to 18.5
million tonnes or about 11 percent, in 2010/11.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said last
week Washington was working closely with its partner countries
to help them cut dependence on Iranian oil by finding
alternative supplies.
World's top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has offered extra oil
to India, potentially to replace Iranian barrels.
Up to now India has defied financial sanctions imposed by
the United States and European Union to punish Iran over its
disputed nuclear programme.
Instead, New Delhi has come up with elaborate trade and
barter arrangements to pay for oil supplies.
But India's determination to pursue trade with Iran despite
Western sanctions could be undermined after a bomb attack in New
Delhi blamed on Tehran this week.
New Delhi has good relations with both Iran and Israel, and
so the attack makes its diplomatic balancing act between the two
countries all the more difficult, and has thrust the mounting
tension between the Middle East rivals onto its doorstep.
"Our relationship with Iran is not in contradiction to
nuclear proliferation objectives or our relationship with the
U.S. or against our partners in west Asia and Europe," the
Indian government source said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)