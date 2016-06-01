* Indian refiners owe around 6 billion euros
* Iran expects funds to be cleared soon
* Tehran seeking to reduce dependence on dollar
(Adds quotes, details)
By Humeyra Pamuk and Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, June 1 Indian oil refiners will clear
around 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) of outstanding debt to
Iran through Turkey's Halkbank soon, a senior Iranian
economy official said on Wednesday.
India is one of the biggest buyers of Iranian crude and
built up a payments backlog when Iran was under Western
sanctions, with its refiners owing about $6.5 billion to Iran.
They cleared around $770 million in euros through Halkbank to
the National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) in May.
"As per the instructions of the Central Bank of Iran, the
local banks in India will transfer the money to Halkbank,"
Sadegh Akbari, Iran's general director for foreign economic
relations, told reporters at a conference in Istanbul.
Asked when the remaining funds would be cleared, he said "in
a short period of time" but declined to comment further.
The refiners had been holding back some payments to Iran
after a channel through Halkbank was closed in 2013, although
payment of some of the funds was allowed after an initial
temporary deal to lift sanctions.
Last week, on the basis of an advisory from the Reserve Bank
of India, India's oil ministry wrote to refiners saying the
remaining dues can be settled in three months from May 30.
It told companies to stagger payments and ensure foreign
exchange demand was limited to $500 million per week in a bid to
avoid volatility in the forex market.
Iran wants to recover the funds owed by India and other
buyers of its oil in euros to reduce its dependence on the U.S.
dollar, a source at the NIOC told Reuters in February. Europe is
one of Iran's biggest trading partners, increasing Iranian
demand for the European currency.
Akbari said Iran wanted to complete the transfer from Indian
refiners via Halkbank because of the "positive banking
relations" between Iran and Turkey and said it needed the funds
to import products from Turkey and Europe.
He also said the Turkish and Iranian central banks had
reopened their connection on the SWIFT global transaction
network, in a sign of normalising banking ties.
SWIFT this year reconnected a number of Iranian banks to its
system, allowing them to resume cross-border transactions with
foreign banks. Iranian banks were disconnected from
Belgium-based SWIFT in March 2012 as international sanctions
tightened against Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan and Adrian
Croft)