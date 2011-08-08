(Add Indian oil minister's commentn paragraph 14)
* $5 billion debts racked up since December
* Iran denies Indian oil payment problem spread to Korea,
China
* Refiners expect to clear debt in coming days, secure
supply
By Ramin Mostafavi and Nidhi Verma
TEHRAN/NEW DELHI, Aug 8 Iran has received 1
billion euros ($1.4 billion) from India in the last 10 days for
long overdue oil debts, indicating the likely end of a
sanctions-related problem that had blocked payments all year, an
Iranian official said on Monday.
Indian refiners expect Iran to resume 400,000 barrels a day
of oil exports in September, following an uncertain August, now
that they have been able to start paying the debt that Iran
Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Qalebani said amounted to $4.8
billion.
India, Asia's third-largest economy and Iran's
second-largest oil buyer after China, racked up the debt after
the Reserve Bank of India scrapped a clearing house system last
December -- a move welcomed by Washington as it tries to
isolate the Islamic Republic.
Sources in India told Reuters that refiners had paid about
$1.43 billion through Turkey's state-controlled Halkbank
. The refiners hope to settle immediately payable
debts in the next few days, the sources said.
Qalebani, who is also managing director of the National
Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), denied that the Indian payments
problem -- one of Iran's biggest headaches to come out of the
U.S.-led sanctions drive -- was spreading to other key markets.
"So far there is no report from Iran's Central Bank of any
problems with Korea or China, so our assumption is there is no
problem with other countries except India," he said, pointing
out the central bank was the body in charge of coordinating
payments.
Korean government sources told Reuters last week that Iran
could face a problem of nearly $5 billion of cash trapped in
South Korea by the end of the year as sanctions stop it from
repatriating money from oil sales.
Tehran has previously denied a Financial Times report last
month that sanctions might have prevented China from paying as
much as $30 billion for oil from Iran.
Washington has tightened sanctions on Iran, which it accuses
of seeking nuclear weapons, something Tehran denies.
It has pressured other countries to go further than the U.N.
sanctions to isolate the Iranian economy and has succeeded in
making it increasingly difficult for the Islamic Republic to
make international financial transactions.
SUPPLY
Qalebani denied that Iran had cut its exports to India in
August as a way to pressure the refiners into finding a way to
settle the debts, saying export levels were normal.
However, Indian refiners say Iran has so far not issued them
with firm crude supply plans for August, forcing them to look
for alternatives.
To replace Iranian barrels, some Indian refiners bought 3
million barrels of Saudi oil for August . That
would be unwelcome news to Tehran, which is keen to maintain its
share of Asian markets against its main Middle Eastern rival.
"I think our talks with Iran are going on smoothly. We
cannot disclose too many details at this stage. However, we are
assured of supplies from the government of Iran," India's Oil
Minister S. Jaipal Reddy told reporters.
NIOC is confirming supply of August cargoes to its biggest
Indian client, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
, on a cargo-by-cargo basis, one of the sources said.
Refiners in India said they were confident supplies would
return to normal.
"They (Iran) had asked us to pay at least a token amount,
then they will allocate oil to us," said an executive at one of
the Indian refiners.
"All of us (Indian firms) have released a good amount of
money, so we expect Iran will keep their word and give supply
next month," the executive said, on condition of anonymity.
MRPL has paid about 1 billion euros, reducing debt that had
not been paid on time to $1.2 billion, a source said.
Indian companies are first clearing debts whose credit
period has expired. Iran had been selling oil to Indian clients
mostly with 90-days credit.
Essar , Iran's second-biggest Indian customer, and
state-run HPCL have each paid $50 million, cutting
debts whose credit period has expired to $1.5 billion and $1.2
billion, respectively, the sources said.
IOC , the country's biggest oil refiner but Iran's
smallest customer, has paid $20 million, reducing its
immediately payable debts to $600 million.
Heads of finance at the state-run firms and Essar spokesman
Manish Kedia declined to comment on remittances to Iran.
The move to clear debt in small batches limits the pressure
on the local currency from such huge sums.
"Why would anybody want to buy big lots in such a volatile
market? Isn't it much better to wait till the dust settles
down?" said Ashutosh Khajuria, treasurer at Federal Bank.
The Indian rupee has weakened in the previous four sessions
mainly due to higher dollar purchases by refiners to settle
their Iran payments. State-run banks had been buying dollars
through the week on behalf of domestic oil refiners to make the
payments.
At the end of foreign exchange trading in India, the rupee
was 44.97 to the dollar. It has depreciated 2 percent since Aug.
1 as traders see the largely services-driven economy suffering
after Standard & Poor's cut the long-term U.S. credit rating by
one notch to AA-plus.
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Aditya Pathak and Shamik Paul in
Mumbai; Writing by Robin Pomeroy and Nidhi Verma, editing by
Jane Baird)