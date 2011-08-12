* Iran oil payments problem solved -India finance minister
* US Treasury says was not consulted on conduit via Turkey
* HPCL hopes to clear $1 billion in debts by next month
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Aug 12 Indian companies have paid
the first installment of their Iran oil debts, Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee told reporters on Friday, as money owed on
shipments of some 400,000 barrels per day had risen to nearly
$5 billion.
Mukherjee said India and Iran have resolved their problem
over payments, which started at the end of last year when,
under U.S. pressure, the Reserve Bank of India scrapped a
long-standing regional clearing house mechanism.
But the new payment mechanism, which uses Turkey's
state-owned Halkbank to route payments to Iran, has not
received the U.S. Treasury's blessing.
"Treasury has not been consulted on this conduit and has
therefore not offered a view," Treasury Department spokeswoman
Marti Adams said in a statement. She did not say whether the
Treasury would issue a judgment on the arrangement.
India is Iran's second-biggest customer after China and
purchases some 12 percent of its oil needs from Iran.
Washington wants to isolate Tehran over its nuclear
programme, which it says Iran is using to develop weapons and
although there is no international ban against buying Iranian
crude, U.S. sanctions that prohibit transactions with some 21
Iranian state banks make financing difficult.
Iran had supplied oil to India essentially on credit for
much of this year before announcing last month that it would
halt August shipments until payments resumed. The new Halkbank
arrangement appears to provide a way out of the impasse.
HOPE FOR NEW SHIPMENTS
Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL.NS) said on Friday
that it had already paid $150 million, would make a $45 million
payment on Tuesday, and hoped to clear $1.01 billion in debts
to Iran by next month. [ID:nL3E7JC37Y]
HPCL said it hoped that crude deliveries from Iran would
resume in September. The company and fellow refiners Essar
ESRO.NS and BPCL (BPCL.NS) took an additional 1 million
barrels from Saudi Arabia in August to make up for the halt in
Iranian shipments.
Mukherjee said the Indian payment conduit's mechanism was
confidential.
But P.K. Goyal, head of finance at Indian Oil Corp
(IOC.NS), the country's largest refiner, said Indian companies
have opened an account with Union Bank of India, which is
making the payments in euros to Halkbank, which is then
transferring funds to National Iranian Oil Co's account at the
bank.
Goyal said on Wednesday the company had paid Iran 73
million euros ($103 million) using the arrangement.
Washington has warned Turkish banks to refrain from
transactions with local branches of Iranian state banks that
have been slapped with U.S. sanctions, including Bank Mellat.
U.S. officials have said some banks in Turkey could face being
cut off from the U.S. financial system if they persist in
dealing with Mellat, although they declined to identify any
specific institutions.
U.S. officials have thus far offered little direct guidance
to New Delhi on how to resolve the Iran oil payments problem,
other than to warn against using blacklisted banks.
A proposed payment conduit through Hamburg, Germany-based
Europaisch Iranische Handelsbank (EIH) was scrapped earlier
this year after the European Union followed the United States
in imposing sanctions on the Iranian-owned institution.
Iran has received 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) from India
in the last 10 days, an Iranian official said on Monday.
[ID:nL3E7J818T]
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty in New Delhi and David
Lawder and Rachelle Younglai in Washington; editing by Mohammad
Zargham)