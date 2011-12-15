NEW DELHI Dec 15 India is exploring the
option of paying for Iranian oil imports through Russian banks,
a senior government source said on Thursday.
"This is being considered in light of sanctions being
considered (against Iranian oil trade) by some countries," said
the source, who asked not to be named.
India and Iran have been struggling to find a permanent
mechanism to settle their bilateral trade, especially since last
year when India's central bank scrapped a clearing house
mechanism -- a move welcomed by the United States, which is
trying to isolate Tehran over its nuclear programme.
Iran is India's second-biggest oil supplier after Saudi
Arabia and exports total about $12 billion a year, meeting about
12 percent of India's import needs.
(Reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee)