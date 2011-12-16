By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 16 Indian companies have
begun talks with alternative suppliers to slowly replace Iranian
oil, fearing their current mechanism for payments to Tehran for
some 350,000 barrels a day (bpd) via Turkey could soon succumb
to sanctions, industry sources said.
Plans for fresh U.S. financial sanctions on Tehran have
worried its Asian customers who fear they will have no way to
pay for crude imports from Iran.
India, which a year ago lost one conduit for payments, is
already looking for alternatives as Halkbank, the
Turkish bank handling some transfers, refused to open an account
for Indian refinery Bharat Petroleum.
Indian refiners are also upset that Iran has asked them to
pay about $15 million as interest on delayed payments in the
first seven months of 2011 when they could not transfer funds.
India's biggest refiner, Indian Oil Corp., has
sought an additional two million barrels of crude from Saudi
Arabia for January, a source privy to the development said. IOC
buys about 30,000 bpd oil from Iran.
Saudi Arabia has not yet agreed to supply the extra barrels,
this source said. Allocations for January have already been
done.
India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd,
the biggest Indian client of Iran with imports of about 150,000
bpd, has sought extra supplies from Saudi Aramco and Kuwait
Petroleum, a separate source said.
Saudi has already agreed to supply 20,000 bpd extra barrels
to MRPL in 2012.
Another Indian refiner, Hindustan Petroleum, plans
to tap the spot market for low sulphur oil to help it meet local
pollution regulations, besides seeking more volumes from other
suppliers, a company source said.
HPCL earlier this week issued a spot tender after a gap of
about 10 months for purchase of sweet crude oil.
A local state pollution control body has asked it to either
cut runs at its southern India plant or lift processing of low
sulphur oil. HPCL buys about 70,000 bpd oil from
Iran.
The latest U.S. proposals allow countries allied to the
United States to seek exemptions.
Officials at Indian oil firms say they would approach the
country's oil ministry to ask it to request exemptions.
(Editing by Jo Wnterbottom)