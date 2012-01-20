By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 20 India and Iran have
agreed to settle some of their $12 billion annual oil trade in
rupees, a government source said on Friday, resorting to the
restricted currency after more than a year of payment problems
in the face of fresh, tougher U.S. sanctions.
India, the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, relies on
Iran for about 12 percent of its imports or 350,000-400,000
barrels per day (bpd) and is Tehran's second-biggest oil client
after China.
But Washington has snapped tighter financial sanctions on
Iran and wants Asia, Tehran's biggest oil market, to cut imports
in a bid to pressure the Islamic nation to rein in its nuclear
ambitions, which it suspects are aimed at making weapons.
Iran rejects the charge and says its programme is for
peaceful means.
India's central bank stopped one clearing mechanism in
December 2010 for Iran payments and refiners finally managed to
secure a route through Turkey's Halkbank in July 2011
but this could be vulnerable to the new U.S. measures.
An Indian delegation has been in Tehran this week discussing
options for payment and the source said the decision to pay in
rupees was made after a meeting there.
"The Central Bank of Iran will open an account with an
Indian bank for receiving payment and settling its import," the
source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, said, adding the
new system will start "soon".
The source did not specify the name of the Indian bank. But
other sources have said that Iran could open an account with
India's UCO Bank as it does not have any interests in the United
States.
In addition to rupee payments, Indian refiners will continue
to make payments through the current mechanism using Halkbank,
this source said, "as long as it continues".
Turkey and Iran said on Thursday they want to increase
financial transfers and that work is underway to strengthen
banking ties.
The new U.S. sanctions, authorised on Dec. 31, penalise any
financial institution dealing with Iran's central bank, the main
clearing house for oil payments. However, a country can earn a
waiver if it significantly reduces trade with Iran.
India, whose biggest supplier is Iran's OPEC and regional
rival Saudi Arabia, has said it will not seek a waiver and will
continue to trade with Iran, following only U.N.
sanctions.
India Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said this week that the
Indian delegation to Iran would work around the U.S. sanctions
to protect oil supplies and promote Indian exports.
The government source said Iran has agreed to step up
imports from India which added up to some $2.7 billion in
2010/11 and including oilmeal, rice and tea.
"This will cushion them (Iran) to some extent from exchange
rate volatility," the source said.
The rupee is only partly convertible, limiting its
acceptability internationally. In addition, it was the worst
performing major currency in Asia last year, losing about 16
percent against the dollar, and it remains volatile.
Asian support for U.S. sanctions is vital since the region
buys more than half of Iran's daily crude exports. The European
Union has agreed in principle to halting Iranian crude imports
and could finalise the ban on Jan. 23.
China, Iran's biggest crude customer, has rejected the U.S.
sanctions as overstepping the mark and defended its extensive
imports from the second-biggest oil producer in OPEC.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Additional Reporting by Annie
Banerji and Matthias Williams; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)