VIENNA, June 13 India is struggling to find a
way to insure oil shipments from Iran after a European ban comes
into effect from July 1, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy told
reporters in Vienna, where crude producers from OPEC meet on
Thursday.
He said government institutions were considering the issue.
"We are struggling to find solutions, I cannot say beyond
that," Reddy said, adding sovereign guarantees were "in the
process of examination."
India has just secured a waiver from Washington to tighter
sanctions on Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear programme after
the world's fourth-biggest oil importer cut imports from Tehran,
one of its biggest suppliers along with fellow OPEC members
Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
(Reporting by Dan Fineren; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and
William Hardy)