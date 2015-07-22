NEW DELHI, July 22 India's top financial bureaucrat will visit Iran this weekend to discuss how to pay its oil import dues, sources said on Wednesday, after Tehran struck a deal with world powers to curb its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Finance secretary Rajiv Mehrishi will lead a delegation to Iran from July 25-27, said three sources with direct knowledge who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Indian refiners owe about $6.5 billion to the OPEC member state for oil purchases that they have been unable to settle because international payment channels were blocked by western financial sanctions. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine)