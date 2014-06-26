NEW DELHI, June 26 India made a $550 million
payment to Iran on Thursday to partly clear pending oil dues,
under an interim deal that allows Tehran access to $4.2 billion
in blocked funds globally, industry and government sources said.
Asian buyers such as Japan and South Korea have cleared some
of their oil dues as per a payment schedule approved by world
powers in a breakthrough deal with Iran in November.
Iran wanted the last three installments, totalling $1.65
billion, from India. New Delhi could not, however, remit the
funds as the banking channel to make payment was not
established.
A mechanism now in place allows Tehran to be rewarded for
cooperating in talks with world powers over its nuclear
programme, while meeting a U.S. insistence that the funds can be
properly tracked, sources say.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)