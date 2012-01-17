NEW DELHI Jan 17 India is not seeking a waiver from the United States that would protect buyers of Iranian oil from a fresh round of sanctions, and New Delhi continues to import from Tehran, Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai said on Tuesday.

New U.S. sanctions, authorised on Dec. 31, penalise any financial institution dealing with Iran's central bank and could make it more difficult for India to pay Iran for oil imports. An Indian delegation is currently in Tehran for talks.

The U.S. still allows waivers for firms in countries that significantly reduce dealings with Iran or when it is either in the U.S. national interest or necessary for energy market stability.

Japan, South Korea and Turkey have all said they could seek waivers.

But Mathai said New Delhi was not seeking an exemption and implied it did not see the new sanctions as binding.

"We have accepted sanctions which are made by the United Nations. Other sanctions do not apply to individual countries," Ranjan Mathai told reporters.

"We continue to buy oil from Iran."

Asia's third-largest economy is striving to balance the need to keep importing about $12 billion of Iranian crude annually with a preference to avoid upsetting warming ties with Washington.

The United States and its allies in Europe and elsewhere are putting pressure on Iran to curb a nuclear programme they say is aimed at developing an atom bomb. Iran says its goal is to produce nuclear power.

Previous sanctions already made it harder for India to import the 350,000-400,000 barrels per day (bpd) it buys from Iran, about 12 percent of its oil needs. In 2010, the central bank scrapped a long-standing clearance mechanism, triggering a scramble by importers to find a new way to pay.

Since last year, Turkey's Halkbank has routed India's payments to Iran, but that conduit is seen by the government as unstable in the face of the latest U.S. sanctions.

Halkbank has already refused to open an account for state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp for oil from Iran.

An Indian official delegation is now in Tehran trying to find a way to continue the oil trade.

"A ... delegation is on its way to work out the mechanism for continued purchase of oil from Iran and to work out the financing mechanism," Mathai said.

Mohsen Qamsari, head of international affairs at the National Iranian Oil Co., told the Oil Ministry's website SHANA on Tuesday there was no problem in doing business with India.

"Iran's credit from India has been completely reimbursed, and the money flow issue from this country is proceeding normally with no problem," Qamsari said.

Qamsari also said Iran did not have any unsold oil as there was a good appetite for the Islamic state's oil.

"Right now, there is no oil on the water ... There are many requests for buying Iran's crude, and we don't have extra oil to sell," he said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Additional Reporting by Ramin Mostafavi in Tehran; Editing by Jane Baird)