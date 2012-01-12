NEW DELHI Jan 12 An Indian oil ministry
official denied on Thursday that the government had asked
refiners to reduce Iranian oil imports, adding an existing
mechanism through Turkey to pay for the shipments was working
despite U.S. sanctions against Tehran.
"We have not asked companies to cut imports from Iran,"
Sudhir Bhargava, additional oil secretary, told reporters. He
added India was looking for alternative supplies and that an
existing payment mechanism was working. He didn't explain why
India was looking for alternative supplies.
India, Iran's largest oil buyer after China, imports about
12 percent of its oil needs, or 350,000-400,000 barrels per day,
(bpd) from Iran. The shipments are worth $12 billion annually.
Industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the
government had told refiners to reduce Iranian oil imports and
find alternative supplies. They said New Delhi may not seek a
waiver from the latest U.S. sanctions.
India has been struggling to pay for Iranian crude owing to
sanctions on dealings with Iran, government officials have said
previously.
New U.S. laws authorised on December 31 impose sanctions on
financial institutions dealing with Iran's central bank, the
main clearing house for the country's oil payments. That is
widely expected to make it even tougher for importers to pay for
Iran crude.
India currently pays for Iran crude through Turkey's
Halkbank, a mechanism government officials have said may be cut
off by the latest U.S. sanctions.
An Indian delegation will visit Tehran from Jan.
16-21 to explore alternative routes of payment to try to ensure
supplies without breaching sanctions, government officials said
on Wednesday.
A government source said on Thursday that India had not
sought a waiver from the U.S. sanctions.
"We will decide on the basis of what happens during our
upcoming trip to Iran, and whether other suppliers can supply
more," the source said.
Japan and South Korea intend to seek waivers on the
sanctions from the United States.
Indian refiners have gradually started raising supplies from
other sources such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab
Emirates.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Frank Jack Daniel; Writing by
Krittivas Mukherjee; Editing by Neil Fullick)