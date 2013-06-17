NEW DELHI, June 17 India's oil imports from Iran fell 12.2 percent in May from a year ago to 213,500 barrels per day (bpd), while shipments in the first five months of the year declined 41.8 percent from the same period in 2012, tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed. For a story, see: The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ May April %chg May %chg Jan-May Jan-May %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 66.5 22.2 199.7 89.2 -25.4 39.0 91.6 -57.5 Colombia 137.5 84.9 61.9 36.4 277.7 105.0 7.4 1314.6 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.4 0.0 -- Mexico 62.5 207.1 -69.8 166.8 -62.5 112.9 98.2 14.9 Venezuela 407.5 499.9 -18.5 270.9 50.5 503.0 231.8 117.0 TOTAL 674.1 814.1 -17.2 563.2 19.7 765.2 429.0 78.4 Asia Brunei 18.1 18.7 -2.9 18.3 -1.0 14.1 25.7 -45.1 Malaysia 45.3 81.7 -44.6 0.0 -- 68.4 38.8 76.4 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 53.8 -100.0 7.0 18.8 -62.7 TOTAL 63.4 100.4 -36.8 72.2 -12.1 89.5 83.2 7.5 Middle East Neutral Zone 124.4 131.0 -5.1 163.3 -23.8 124.7 155.8 -20.0 Oman 6.2 112.9 -94.5 0.0 -- 35.8 11.9 200.5 Iran 213.5 117.3 82.1 243.3 -12.2 216.5 372.0 -41.8 Iraq 734.8 531.8 38.2 491.2 49.6 596.0 493.6 20.8 Qatar 81.8 167.8 -51.3 178.2 -54.1 98.2 135.9 -27.7 Kuwait 424.7 455.8 -6.8 164.1 158.8 400.6 296.3 35.2 S Arabia 755.4 810.3 -6.8 583.0 29.6 723.4 613.1 18.0 UAE 281.7 197.7 42.5 213.0 32.2 270.2 278.8 -3.1 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 21.0 -100.0 Yemen 20.5 0.0 -- 20.7 -0.8 10.5 30.0 -65.0 TOTAL 2642.9 2524.5 4.7 2056.8 28.5 2475.9 2408.4 2.8 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.9 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.9 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 32.9 33.3 -1.0 19.8 66.2 30.7 39.4 -22.2 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 34.9 -100.0 0.0 7.1 -100.0 TOTAL 32.9 33.3 -1.0 54.7 -39.7 30.7 46.6 -34.1 Africa Nigeria 209.7 159.1 31.8 331.3 -36.7 218.5 313.7 -30.3 Angola 152.1 161.5 -5.8 124.4 22.3 160.7 135.8 18.3 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.2 -100.0 Cameroon 23.4 23.6 -0.9 41.4 -43.6 9.5 16.6 -42.9 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 30.7 -100.0 0.0 19.4 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.1 0.0 -- Egypt 54.4 55.2 -1.4 70.9 -23.3 44.1 47.2 -6.6 Gabon 42.5 20.6 105.9 76.9 -44.7 15.8 24.8 -36.1 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.4 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.2 -100.0 Eq Guinea 0.0 33.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 46.2 15.8 193.0 Algeria 0.0 22.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.5 23.0 -80.5 Libya 30.4 29.9 1.5 62.6 -51.4 38.1 25.1 51.8 TOTAL 512.5 506.2 1.2 738.2 -30.6 554.0 629.8 -12.0 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.1 0.0 -- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3925.9 3978.5 -1.3 3485.1 12.6 3917.3 3598.9 8.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)