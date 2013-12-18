Dec 18 India's oil imports from Iran declined 0.6 percent in November from a year ago to about 219,700 barrels per day (bpd). Iran shipments in the first 11 months of the year declined 38.5 percent from the same period in 2012, tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed. For a story see: The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Nov Oct %Chg Nov %Chg Jan-Nov Jan-Nov %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 92.9 105.6 -12.0 167.9 -44.7 43.7 95.3 -54.2 Colombia 145.4 131.6 10.5 71.2 104.1 101.9 28.9 252.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 36.6 -100.0 5.4 15.4 -65.0 Mexico 129.8 67.9 91.2 105.2 23.5 108.8 72.6 49.8 Venezuela 341.6 381.9 -10.5 381.2 -10.4 473.6 334.5 41.6 TOTAL 709.6 686.9 3.3 762.1 -6.9 733.4 546.7 34.1 Asia Brunei 32.7 12.4 163.6 19.1 71.5 19.7 25.8 -23.5 Malaysia 21.0 63.1 -66.7 73.4 -71.3 56.0 40.6 38.1 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.0 12.2 -50.6 TOTAL 53.8 75.6 -28.8 92.5 -41.9 81.8 78.6 4.1 MIDDLE EAST Neutral Zone 173.5 101.8 70.4 39.3 342.0 155.2 140.1 10.7 Oman 9.2 32.6 -71.8 19.2 -51.9 46.2 12.5 269.0 Iran 219.7 194.3 13.1 221.1 -0.6 196.2 318.8 -38.5 Iraq 447.3 600.3 -25.5 318.7 40.4 575.1 475.8 20.9 Qatar 32.6 31.0 5.3 64.1 -49.1 95.6 136.6 -30.0 Kuwait 304.9 265.2 14.9 440.3 -30.8 354.4 310.2 14.2 S Arabia 634.1 758.7 -16.4 505.1 25.5 699.6 590.8 18.4 UAE 168.9 281.3 -39.9 479.0 -64.7 299.8 304.6 -1.6 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 11.1 -73.5 Yemen 66.2 0.0 -- 24.2 174.0 12.2 18.4 -33.4 TOTAL 2056.4 2265.2 -9.2 2110.8 -2.6 2437.2 2318.9 5.1 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.8 1.3 186.1 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.8 1.3 186.1 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 33.9 32.2 5.4 89.9 -62.3 29.1 48.5 -40.1 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.9 0.0 -- Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.2 -100.0 TOTAL 33.9 32.2 5.4 89.9 -62.3 35.0 51.8 -32.4 Africa Nigeria 348.6 483.2 -27.9 122.8 183.8 284.2 266.3 6.7 Angola 287.3 183.3 56.8 136.9 109.9 175.4 152.4 15.1 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.9 -100.0 Cameroon 0.0 23.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.8 9.4 14.9 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 19.3 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.6 3.1 49.0 Egypt 70.4 53.3 32.1 36.9 90.9 51.5 49.6 3.8 Gabon 0.0 9.8 -100.0 21.0 -100.0 13.9 23.5 -40.8 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 0.0 -- Sudan 33.7 18.7 79.7 0.0 -- 8.4 1.9 342.4 Eq Guinea 0.0 20.1 -100.0 23.1 -100.0 22.8 25.8 -11.9 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.1 16.4 -56.5 Libya 20.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 19.1 25.2 -24.2 TOTAL 760.7 792.2 -4.0 340.6 123.3 600.6 594.6 1.0 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.0 1.0 -2.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3614.4 3852.0 -6.2 3396.0 6.4 3892.7 3592.9 8.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)