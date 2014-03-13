NEW DELHI, March 13 India's oil imports from Iran declined 8.7 percent in February from a year ago to about 266,000 barrels per day, tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters showed. For a story see: The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION FEB JAN %CHG FEB %CHG JAN-FEB JAN-FEB %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2014 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 128.6 144.6 -11.1 16.0 705.5 137.0 36.4 276.8 Colombia 210.2 119.1 76.6 53.3 294.1 162.3 97.4 66.6 Ecuador 0.0 35.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 18.4 13.7 34.3 Mexico 69.6 140.8 -50.5 104.9 -33.6 107.0 117.9 -9.2 Venezuela 369.7 328.3 12.6 524.3 -29.5 348.0 575.2 -39.5 TOTAL 778.1 767.9 1.3 698.5 11.4 772.8 840.6 -8.1 Asia Brunei 16.9 18.2 -7.3 17.5 -3.9 17.6 8.3 110.8 Malaysia 57.5 38.0 51.3 104.5 -44.9 47.3 82.4 -42.6 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 17.3 -100.0 0.0 8.2 -100.0 TOTAL 74.4 56.2 32.3 139.4 -46.6 64.9 99.0 -34.5 Middle East Neutral zone 150.4 124.3 21.0 150.0 0.3 136.7 149.8 -8.8 Oman 9.4 0.0 -- 19.6 -52.0 4.5 9.3 -52.0 Iran 266.0 412.0 -35.5 291.2 -8.7 342.7 288.7 18.7 Iraq 500.6 372.4 34.4 471.4 6.2 433.3 521.3 -16.9 Qatar 215.1 73.2 193.9 147.3 46.1 140.6 105.6 33.1 Kuwait 380.9 325.1 17.2 348.8 9.2 351.5 419.1 -16.1 S Arabia 866.3 673.0 28.7 769.5 12.6 764.7 715.5 6.9 UAE 303.1 202.9 49.4 286.7 5.7 250.4 274.2 -8.7 Dubai 0.0 6.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 2691.7 2189.8 22.9 2484.5 8.3 2428.0 2483.5 -2.2 Europe Albania 21.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 21.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.4 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 35.8 32.9 8.8 35.4 1.3 34.3 44.3 -22.6 Kazakhstan 35.3 31.9 10.7 0.0 -- 33.5 0.0 -- TOTAL 71.1 64.8 9.7 35.4 101.2 67.8 44.3 53.1 Africa Nigeria 399.1 368.1 8.4 366.7 8.8 382.8 293.6 30.4 Angola 102.5 155.3 -34.0 274.9 -62.7 130.3 182.0 -28.4 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Cameroon 25.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.0 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 54.4 -100.0 0.0 25.8 -100.0 Egypt 19.7 35.6 -44.7 39.4 -50.1 28.0 28.0 0.0 Gabon 11.0 0.0 -- 16.3 -32.1 5.2 7.7 -32.1 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 16.5 -100.0 Sudan 0.0 20.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.8 0.0 -- Eq. Guinea 23.6 0.0 -- 85.3 -72.3 11.2 84.2 -86.7 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Libya 0.0 14.0 -100.0 71.1 -100.0 7.4 49.8 -85.2 TOTAL 581.2 593.6 -2.1 908.1 -36.0 587.7 687.6 -14.5 CANADA 35.7 14.2 151.0 0.0 -- 24.4 5.4 349.8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 4254.1 3686.6 15.4 4265.9 -0.3 3956.0 4160.5 -4.9 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting to barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anthony Barker)