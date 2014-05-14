NEW DELHI May 14 India's oil imports from Iran in April declined 42 percent from the previous month, data obtained from trade sources and compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics showed.

In the January-April period, India imported about 49.4 percent more oil from Iran than a year ago, as refiners stepped up purchases after the ease in sanctions against Tehran, the data showed. For a story see:

The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ REGION/ APRIL MARCH %CHG APRIL %CHG JAN-APRIL JAN-APRIL %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2014 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 58.4 23.0 154.5 22.2 163.3 87.9 31.8 176.2 Colombia 216.2 161.6 33.8 84.9 154.6 175.6 96.7 81.7 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.1 6.7 34.3 Mexico 60.3 62.7 -3.8 207.1 -70.9 83.9 125.9 -33.3 Venezuela 409.0 397.0 3.0 499.9 -18.2 375.9 527.6 -28.8 Argentina 0.0 35.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 9.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 744.0 680.0 9.4 814.1 -8.6 741.6 788.7 -6.0 Asia Brunei 19.0 33.0 -42.5 18.7 1.6 21.9 13.1 67.8 Malaysia 249.8 46.4 438.6 81.7 205.7 97.7 74.3 31.5 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.8 -100.0 TOTAL 268.8 79.4 238.5 100.4 167.7 119.6 96.2 24.3 Middle East Neutral zone 81.5 112.2 -27.3 131.0 -37.8 116.6 124.8 -6.6 Oman 25.1 0.0 -- 112.9 -77.8 8.5 43.5 -80.5 Iran 224.8 387.2 -42.0 117.3 91.7 324.7 217.3 49.4 Iraq 696.2 399.7 74.2 531.8 30.9 490.3 560.2 -12.5 Qatar 125.0 111.0 12.6 167.8 -25.5 129.0 102.4 25.9 Kuwait 419.0 285.3 46.8 455.8 -8.1 351.3 394.3 -10.9 S. Arabia 729.9 782.8 -6.8 810.3 -9.9 760.7 715.1 6.4 U.A.E. 317.7 240.4 32.1 197.7 60.7 264.7 267.2 -0.9 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.8 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.9 -100.0 TOTAL 2619.1 2318.7 13.0 2524.5 3.7 2447.5 2432.8 0.6 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.1 0.0 -- C.I.S Azerbaijan 0.0 32.0 -100.0 33.3 -100.0 25.1 30.1 -16.5 Kazakhstan 33.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 24.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 33.0 32.0 3.1 33.3 -0.9 49.9 30.1 65.6 Africa Nigeria 278.4 333.8 -16.6 159.1 74.9 344.1 220.8 55.8 Angola 70.5 284.0 -75.2 161.5 -56.4 155.0 162.9 -4.8 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 23.6 -100.0 5.9 5.9 -0.3 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 12.7 -100.0 Egypt 55.2 17.8 210.7 55.2 -0.1 32.2 41.4 -22.3 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 20.6 -100.0 2.6 9.0 -71.2 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.1 -100.0 Sudan 21.2 20.5 3.5 0.0 -- 15.9 0.0 -- Eq. Guinea 61.8 0.0 -- 33.6 84.0 21.0 58.2 -64.0 Algeria 0.0 15.9 -100.0 22.6 -100.0 4.1 5.7 -27.4 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 29.9 -100.0 3.6 40.1 -91.0 TOTAL 487.0 672.0 -27.5 506.2 -3.8 584.3 564.7 3.5 CANADA 0.0 18.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.7 2.7 525.6 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 4151.8 3800.3 9.3 3978.5 4.4 3964.7 3915.1 1.3 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: The totals may not tally as numbers have been rounded off after converting to barrels from tonnes using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)