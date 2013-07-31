NEW DELHI, July 31 India's Mangalore Refinery
and Petrochemicals Ltd plans to resume Iranian oil
imports from August, after stopping for four months, because it
has found no suitable alternatives, an industry source with
knowledge of the matter said.
Resumption of shipments by MRPL, Iran's top Indian client
until it stopped purchases in April, will help to revive the
country's Iranian oil imports. India's intake of Iranian crude
fell by 40 percent in the April-June quarter, as refiner Essar
Oil became Iran's lone Indian client.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp and MRPL both halted
their Iranian oil buys amid difficulties securing insurance for
refineries processing oil from the sanctions-hit
country.
"Other crudes are not giving the right price margin. They
are not of right type of quality and are not available at the
right time," said the source. "All these problems are there."
MRPL stepped up purchases from term suppliers including
Saudi Arabia and bought Oman oil to replace the Iranian barrels.
India's imports of Iranian crude more than halved in June
from a year ago, dropping to 140,800 barrels a day (bpd), tanker
data obtained by Reuters showed this month.
MRPL aims to import about 80,000 bpd of oil from Iran in the
current fiscal year, similar to lifting in the year ended March
31, and could ship in up to four aframax cargoes in August.
MRPL Managing Director P.P. Upadhya said in a June 29 letter
that local reinsurer General Insurance Corp would be able to
settle any refinery claim up to 5 billion Indian rupees ($82.83
million) as long as India has a U.S. sanctions waiver that
allows it to continue imports of crude oil from
Iran.
Under its current policy with a local insurer, MRPL is
entitle for a permissible maximum loss of 70 billion rupees.
Sanctions from Washington and the European Union aim to
block Tehran's oil revenue over its disputed nuclear programme,
which they say is to build weapons. Iran denies this claim.
India won its third 180-day waiver from the U.S. sanctions
in June after significantly reducing purchases of oil from Iran.
New Delhi and Tehran are trying to strengthen trade ties,
partly to keep Iran's oil flowing and partly so Indian can pay
for the crude with exported goods.
Iran's oil minister visited India in May and offered to
provide insurance for the refineries running Iranian oil, in
return for stepped up purchases from the OPEC
member.
Iran has also made sovereign guarantees to domestic
insurance companies that cover vessels carrying oil to India.
An Iranian insurance delegation is expected to visit India
from Aug. 12 to 16 to explore the feasibility of providing
reinsurance cover to refiners.
($1 = 60.36 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)