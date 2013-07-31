NEW DELHI, July 31 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd plans to resume Iranian oil imports from August, after stopping for four months, because it has found no suitable alternatives, an industry source with knowledge of the matter said.

Resumption of shipments by MRPL, Iran's top Indian client until it stopped purchases in April, will help to revive the country's Iranian oil imports. India's intake of Iranian crude fell by 40 percent in the April-June quarter, as refiner Essar Oil became Iran's lone Indian client.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp and MRPL both halted their Iranian oil buys amid difficulties securing insurance for refineries processing oil from the sanctions-hit country.

"Other crudes are not giving the right price margin. They are not of right type of quality and are not available at the right time," said the source. "All these problems are there."

MRPL stepped up purchases from term suppliers including Saudi Arabia and bought Oman oil to replace the Iranian barrels.

India's imports of Iranian crude more than halved in June from a year ago, dropping to 140,800 barrels a day (bpd), tanker data obtained by Reuters showed this month.

MRPL aims to import about 80,000 bpd of oil from Iran in the current fiscal year, similar to lifting in the year ended March 31, and could ship in up to four aframax cargoes in August.

MRPL Managing Director P.P. Upadhya said in a June 29 letter that local reinsurer General Insurance Corp would be able to settle any refinery claim up to 5 billion Indian rupees ($82.83 million) as long as India has a U.S. sanctions waiver that allows it to continue imports of crude oil from Iran.

Under its current policy with a local insurer, MRPL is entitle for a permissible maximum loss of 70 billion rupees.

Sanctions from Washington and the European Union aim to block Tehran's oil revenue over its disputed nuclear programme, which they say is to build weapons. Iran denies this claim.

India won its third 180-day waiver from the U.S. sanctions in June after significantly reducing purchases of oil from Iran.

New Delhi and Tehran are trying to strengthen trade ties, partly to keep Iran's oil flowing and partly so Indian can pay for the crude with exported goods.

Iran's oil minister visited India in May and offered to provide insurance for the refineries running Iranian oil, in return for stepped up purchases from the OPEC member.

Iran has also made sovereign guarantees to domestic insurance companies that cover vessels carrying oil to India.

An Iranian insurance delegation is expected to visit India from Aug. 12 to 16 to explore the feasibility of providing reinsurance cover to refiners.

($1 = 60.36 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)