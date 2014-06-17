NEW DELHI, June 17 India's oil imports from Iran rose 13.5 percent in May compared with April to about 255,200 barrels per day, tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters showed.

The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ MAY APRIL %CHG MAY %CHG JAN-MAY JAN-MAY %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2014 YR/YR 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 111.9 58.4 91.5 66.5 68.2 92.8 39.0 138.3 Colombia 10.2 216.2 -95.3 137.5 -92.6 141.7 105.0 34.9 Ecuador 114.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 30.7 5.4 472.2 Mexico 62.8 60.3 4.1 62.5 0.4 79.6 112.9 -29.5 Venezuela 302.0 409.0 -26.2 407.5 -25.9 360.7 503.0 -28.3 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 601.2 744.0 -19.2 674.1 -10.8 712.8 765.2 -6.8

Asia Brunei 14.6 19.0 -23.1 18.1 -19.5 20.4 14.1 44.8 Malaysia 53.4 249.8 -78.6 45.3 17.8 88.6 68.4 29.6 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.0 -100.0 TOTAL 68.0 268.8 -74.7 63.4 7.1 109.0 89.5 21.8

Middle East Neutral Zone 137.4 81.5 68.5 124.4 10.5 120.8 124.7 -3.1 Oman 42.2 25.1 68.3 6.2 579.4 15.4 35.8 -57.0 Iran 255.2 224.8 13.5 256.8 -0.6 310.5 225.4 37.7 Iraq 529.9 696.2 -23.9 691.5 -23.4 498.4 587.1 -15.1 Qatar 215.4 125.0 72.4 81.8 163.4 146.7 98.2 49.4 Kuwait 273.2 419.0 -34.8 424.7 -35.7 335.3 400.6 -16.3 S Arabia 712.8 729.9 -2.3 755.4 -5.6 750.9 723.4 3.8 UAE 250.6 317.7 -21.1 281.7 -11.0 261.8 270.2 -3.1 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.4 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 20.5 -100.0 0.0 10.5 -100.0 TOTAL 2416.7 2619.1 -7.7 2642.9 -8.6 2441.2 2475.9 -1.4 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 95.4 0.0 -- 32.9 189.6 39.6 30.7 28.9 Kazakhstan 0.0 33.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 19.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 95.4 33.0 189.5 32.9 189.6 59.2 30.7 93.0

Africa Nigeria 366.0 278.4 31.5 209.7 74.5 348.6 218.5 59.5 Angola 162.4 70.5 130.4 152.1 6.7 156.5 160.7 -2.6 Cameroon 54.6 0.0 -- 23.4 133.8 15.9 9.5 67.5 Congo 30.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.2 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.1 -100.0 Egypt 17.8 55.2 -67.8 54.4 -67.4 29.2 44.1 -33.7 Gabon 47.7 0.0 -- 42.5 12.2 11.8 15.8 -25.3 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.4 -100.0 Sudan 55.9 21.2 163.4 0.0 -- 24.1 0.0 -- Eq. Guinea 0.0 61.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.6 46.2 -64.0 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 4.5 -27.4 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 30.4 -100.0 2.9 38.1 -92.5 TOTAL 734.8 487.0 50.9 512.5 43.4 615.2 554.0 11.0 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 13.3 2.1 525.6 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3916.1 4151.8 -5.7 3925.9 -0.3 3954.7 3917.3 1.0 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------