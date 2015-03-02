* No March bookings of Iran oil shipments by India so far
* MRPL buys from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia to replace Iran oil
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, March 2 India slashed its Iranian oil
imports in February to a 1-1/2-year low to keep annual volumes
from Tehran near the previous fiscal year's levels and within
the limits allowed under a deal aimed at curtailing the OPEC
nation's nuclear programme.
India, Iran's top client after China, shipped in about
102,200 barrels per day (bpd) of crude and condensate from
Tehran in February, the lowest since July 2013, and down 63
percent from January and 62 percent from a year ago, according
to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship tracking
services on the Thomson Reuters terminal.
The cuts follow smaller but still sharp reductions in
January. The two months of lower shipments came after New Delhi
instructed Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd,
Essar Oil and Indian Oil Corp to "virtually
halt" Iranian oil imports in February-March.
Refiners in India had raised imports during April-December -
the first nine months of this fiscal year - by more than 40
percent, leading U.S. authorities to raise an alarm with India's
foreign ministry ahead of President Barack Obama's visit to New
Delhi in January, a source involved in the talks said.
New Delhi wants to keep its average oil imports from Iran at
210,000-220,000 bpd or about 11 million tonnes in the year to
March 31, 2015, to meet the terms of a temporary deal that asks
buyer nations to retain purchases from Tehran at 2013 levels.
The deal brokered by six world powers and Iran in November
2013 eased some sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs to the
Islamic republic's nuclear programme, capping its oil exports at
around 1 million-1.1 million bpd.
The powers - the United States, Russia, China, Britain,
France and Germany - are now working with Iran towards a final
agreement on sanctions and its disputed uranium enrichment
activities, aiming to reach a political understanding by the end
of March and a lasting agreement by a June 30 deadline. Two
earlier deadlines have been missed.
The West is worried that Iran's nuclear activities are aimed
at making a weapon. Tehran says its uranium enrichment programme
is only for power generation.
Over April-February India's oil imports from Iran averaged
about 240,000 bpd, or nearly 11 million tonnes, leaving little
room for further imports in March.
The April-February imports from Iran were up 16 percent
compared with 206,800 bpd imported in the same period of the
previous fiscal year, the data showed.
"So far there are no cargoes booked from Iran or Dalian in
China for voyage to India (for March arrivals)," a trade source
said. Iran has leased oil storage at Dalian in China from which
it can supply regional clients.
MRPL had to buy additional oil from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia
for February and March to make up for the reduced Iranian oil
imports, said an industry source.
MRPL has also booked Iraq's Basra light for March loading
from spot markets to replace crude from Iran.
MRPL's managing director H. Kumar declined to comment on any
additional purchases from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)