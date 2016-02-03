* KIOCL in talks to set up joint venture for $59 mln project
* Also negotiating additional iron ore pellet exports to
Iran
By Krishna N. Das and Manolo Serapio Jr
NEW DELHI/MANILA, Feb 3 State-run Indian company
KIOCL is considering building an iron ore pellet complex in Iran
at a cost of about $59 million and is in talks to sell more than
2 million tonnes of the steelmaking raw material to the Gulf
country now free from trade sanctions.
The potential Indian investment could offer cheaper supplies
of processed iron ore to Iranian steel mills that, like most
companies around the world, are having to contend with cut-price
steel from an oversupplied China.
Companies such as KIOCL and aluminium maker NALCO,
which is considering setting up a $2 billion smelter complex in
Iran, hope that India's long-held ties with the Middle Eastern
country would help them seal new deals.
India had remained one of Iran's top oil buyers during the
Western trade curbs and is already in talks to buy more now that
the sanctions have been lifted.
KIOCL Chairman Malay Chatterjee told Reuters on Wednesday
that he discussed setting up a 1.1 million tonne beneficiation
plant -- for ore purification -- and a 1.1 million tonne
pelletising plant in Iran through a potential joint venture with
a local company when he was there in Tehran late last year.
Further government-level talks could take place soon to pave
the way for the project, which could cost abut 4 billion rupees
($59 million), he said.
KIOCL's commercial director, M.V. Subba Rao, flew to Tehran
on Tuesday and to scout for more deals after selling 67,000
tonnes of ore pellets to Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company last
month.
"Rao will talk to Mobarakeh and other companies as we have
the capacity to export up to 2.5 million tonnes of pellets a
year," Chatterjee said. "There is enough demand in Iran, though
everybody is facing competition from an oversupplied China
(steel industry)."
Mobarakeh's managing director, Bahram Sobhani, said his
company sources pellets from a variety of suppliers, including
KIOCL, but declined to give details.
Keyvan Ja'fari Tehrani, head of international affairs at the
Iranian Iron Ore Producers and Exporters Association, said the
country's steel mills are not aggressively chasing expensive
foreign pellets because local steel production has been falling.
However, talks over KIOCL's proposed investment in an
Iranian plant could be complicated by plans for two Iranian
companies -- Gol-e-Gohar and Sangan Mines -- to start their own
pellet production from March, which Tehrani said would add more
than 5 million tonnes in supplies.
Iran used to import 7-8 million tonnes of pellets a year,
with total demand of 28-29 million tonnes, but Tehrani said the
new supplies could soon end the country's reliance on imports.
($1 = 68.0500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das in NEW DELHI and Manolo Serapio
Jr. in MANILA; Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in LONDON;
Editing by David Goodman)