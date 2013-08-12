NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd said on Monday it expects to
receive an Iranian oil cargo by the end of this week, the firm's
first purchase from the sanctions-hit nation since April.
The resumption of shipments by MRPL, Iran's top Indian
client until the firm halted imports in April, will boost
India's flagging Iranian oil imports, which more than halved in
June from a year ago.
MRPL and Hindustan Petroleum had stopped purchases
due to difficulties getting insurance for refineries processing
Iranian oil, forcing New Delhi to look at providing its own
reinsurance after European firms backed out over sanctions.
"It (the cargo) was loaded at Kharg (island) on 8th and 9th
of this month and is likely to reach Mangalore by the end of
this week," MRPL's managing director P.P. Upadhya said, adding
the firm planned to lift four Iranian oil cargoes this month.
India is thinking of providing a 20 billion rupee ($327
million) state guarantee to back local insurance for plants
using Iranian oil, an industry source said last week.
"Regarding the reinsurance issues, GIC (General Insurance
Corp) is working out the plan and we hope it will take care of
our interest," Upadhya said, adding MRPL was finding it
difficult to replace Iranian crude.
He said Iranian crude was best suited for his refinery but
MRPL would also process other crudes once a coker was ready in
around two months.
MRPL, a subsidiary of oil and gas producer Oil and Natural
Gas Corp, operates a 300,000 barrels-per-day refinery
in southern Karnataka state.
Separately an industry source said MRPL planned to lift two
aframax cargos in the vessel Abelia, formerly known as Jupiter,
and two suezmax cargoes in the oil tanker Lantana.
Sanctions imposed by Washington and the European Union to
over Iran's nuclear programme have cost the middle eastern
country billions of dollars in revenue since the start of 2012.
Iran's top four oil clients have cut their imports by more
than a fifth in the first six months of the year, but are soon
to face increased pressure from the United States to reduce
shipments further.
The cuts by China, India, Japan and South Korea point to the
United States' and European Union's success in reducing Tehran's
vital oil cash flows as they try to force Iran to halt a
disputed nuclear programme. Oil shipments from Iran are down
about 60 percent on average compared to pre-sanction levels.
The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill
aiming to cut Iran's oil exports by another 1 million bpd over a
year to near zero.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Additional Reporting by Luke
Pachymuthu and Roystone Hua in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ed Davies)