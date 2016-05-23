BHUBANESWAR, India May 23 India's National
Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) and Iran's mining development
body have agreed to explore the possibility of building an
aluminium smelter in Iran, NALCO said in a statement on Monday,
as New Delhi tries to boost trade ties with Tehran after the
lifting of sanctions.
NALCO's Indian refinery would supply the alumina for the
smelter if the project were to go ahead.
The agreement also opens up the prospect of other Iranian
smelters using alumina supplied by India.
The deal was signed as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
begins a visit to Iran to further diplomatic and trade ties.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash. Editing by Jane Merriman)