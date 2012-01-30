NEW DELHI Jan 30 India is considering settling payment for oil imports from Iran in rupees, the Reserve Bank of India deputy governor H.R. Khan said on Monday.

Khan said New Delhi was evaluating different options to settle payment for oil imports from Iran, India's second biggest oil supplier.

"There are different options which are being evaluated. It is a bilateral issue. It cannot be discussed openly," Khan said.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that India and Iran have agreed to settle some of their $12 billion annual oil trade in rupees, citing a government source, resorting to the restricted currency after more than a year of payment problems in the face of fresh, tougher U.S. sanctions.

When asked whether India was considering settling oil payments through rupees, Khan said: "Yes".

On whether the payments would continue, he said: "Yes, it is continuing and hope it will continue."

Iran's supplies to India have been fraught with payment problems in the past 13 months after a clearing mechanism was scrapped in December 2010 and refiners have sought alternative supplies.