NEW DELHI Feb 9 India's HPCL
will import three million tonnes of crude oil from Iran in
2012/13, half a million tonnes less than it purchased from the
Islamic Republic for this fiscal year, a company executive said
on Thursday.
The company said issues relating to hefty local taxation,
called withholding tax, have to be resolved before India and
Iran begin using a new mechanism to partially settle their oil
trade in rupees.
India will make 45 percent of the payment for its oil from
Iran in rupees, which Tehran will use to pay for imports from
its second-biggest crude customer, the Islamic Republic's envoy
to New Delhi Seyed Mehdi Nabizadeh said this week.
K. Murali, HPCL's director of refineries, said Iran is
continuing to give 90 days credit on crude sales to the company.
