(Adds details)
* Says paid off 73 mln euros to Iran, still owes 380 mln
* Expects one cargo of Iranian oil in Sept
* Sees Turkish bank route as possible permanent solution
NEW DELHI, Aug 10 India's top state-run
refiner , Indian Oil Corp Ltd, said on Wednesday it had
begun paying its debt to Iran for oil imports and would clear an
outstanding of 380 million euros this month using an arrangement
with a state-controlled bank in Turkey.
P.K. Goyal, finance director of IOC , said the
company had paid off 73 million euros and was expecting one
cargo of Iranian oil in September.
Indian refiners, Iran's second-largest oil buyer after
China, racked up a $4.8 billion debt after the Reserve Bank of
India scrapped a clearing house system last December -- a move
welcomed by Washington as it tries to isolate the Islamic
Republic.
As debts mounted, Iran refused to issue Indian refiners with
firm crude supply plans for August, forcing them to look for
alternatives.
But with payments flowing again through Turkey's
state-controlled Halkbank , Indian refiners expect
Iran to resume 400,000 barrels a day of oil exports in
September.
Goyal said the payment mechanism through the Turkish bank
looked "as of now" like a permanent arrangement.
Iran has received 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) from India
in the last 10 days for long overdue oil debts, indicating the
likely end of a sanctions-related problem that had blocked
payments all year, an Iranian official said on Monday.
IOC imports around 30,000 bpd from Iran, whose other Indian
clients are Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd ,
Essar Oil , Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan
Petroleum .
IOC is the country's biggest oil refiner but Iran's smallest
customer. MRPL is its biggest client.
Washington has tightened sanctions on Iran, which it accuses
of seeking nuclear weapons, something Tehran denies.
It has pressured other countries to go further than the U.N.
sanctions to isolate the Iranian economy and has succeeded in
making it increasingly difficult for the Islamic Republic to
make international financial transactions.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Krittivas Mukherjee;
Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)