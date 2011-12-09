Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
NEW DELHI Dec 9 Oil supplies from Iran to India are on schedule despite a new wave of sanctions imposed on the Islamic nation by the West, India's Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Friday.
Iran is India's second-biggest oil supplier after Saudi Arabia and exports total about $12 billion a year, meeting about 12 percent of India's import needs.
India and Iran have been struggling to find a permanent mechanism to settle their bilateral trade, especially since December when India's central bank scrapped a clearing house mechanism -- a move welcomed by the United States which is trying to isolate Tehran over its nuclear programme. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
