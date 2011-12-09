NEW DELHI Dec 9 Oil supplies from Iran to India are on schedule despite a new wave of sanctions imposed on the Islamic nation by the West, India's Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Friday.

Iran is India's second-biggest oil supplier after Saudi Arabia and exports total about $12 billion a year, meeting about 12 percent of India's import needs.

India and Iran have been struggling to find a permanent mechanism to settle their bilateral trade, especially since December when India's central bank scrapped a clearing house mechanism -- a move welcomed by the United States which is trying to isolate Tehran over its nuclear programme. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)