NEW DELHI Jan 11 India's government has
told refiners to reduce Iranian oil imports and find
alternatives as New Delhi may not seek a waiver that would
protect buyers of Tehran's oil from a fresh round of U.S.
sanctions, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
India is Iran's second largest crude buyer after China,
importing 350,000-400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil worth $12
billion annually.
New Delhi has struggled to pay for the crude due to existing
sanctions for more than a year, and fresh measures from the
United States aimed at isolating Iran over its nuclear programme
will make payment even harder.
