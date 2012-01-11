NEW DELHI Jan 11 India's government has told refiners to reduce Iranian oil imports and find alternatives as New Delhi may not seek a waiver that would protect buyers of Tehran's oil from a fresh round of U.S. sanctions, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

India is Iran's second largest crude buyer after China, importing 350,000-400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil worth $12 billion annually.

New Delhi has struggled to pay for the crude due to existing sanctions for more than a year, and fresh measures from the United States aimed at isolating Iran over its nuclear programme will make payment even harder. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee and Michael Urquhart)