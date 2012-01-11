* Waiver seen as only temporary solution - source
* Indian delegation to visit Tehran Jan 16-21
* Refiners looking at Saudi, Iraq for additional volumes
(Adds quotes, details)
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Jan 11 India's government has
told refiners to reduce Iranian oil imports and find
alternatives as New Delhi may not seek a waiver that would
protect buyers of Tehran's oil from a fresh round of U.S.
sanctions, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
India, Iran's second largest oil buyer after China, is
already struggling to pay for the crude due to existing
sanctions, and fresh U.S. measures aimed at isolating Iran over
its nuclear programme will make payment even harder.
The South Asian country buys from Iran about 12 percent of
its oil needs, or 350,000-400,000 barrels per day (bpd) and
worth $12 billion annually.
Indian oil firms were told by officials at a meeting on
Monday that the government was not planning to seek an exemption
from the U.S. sanctions, and were advised to reduce dependence
on Iran and be ready with alternative supply sources.
"The companies have been told to reduce Iranian supplies and
the government is not planning to seek a waiver," said one of
the industry sources, who declined to be identified due to the
sensitive nature of the matter.
The second source said the government appeared to believe
that a waiver from the sanctions would provide only temporary
relief as the exemption would only be for 120 days.
India's National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon, who
officials have said is driving his country's negotiations on
Iran oil, met U.S. Charge d'Affaires to India Peter Burleigh
last week.
"India is indicating it will not seek a waiver," said a
source at a foreign embassy in New Delhi with knowledge of the
matter.
"What is the point in short-term solutions? The waiver is
not for ever. Perhaps the Indian government realises it is
better to reduce (Iranian imports) or replace if possible."
A senior Indian government source with direct knowledge of
the matter said "no decision has yet been taken" on seeking
exemptions under the U.S. sanctions.
India is currently paying for Iran oil imports through
Turkey's Halkbank, a mechanism that is expected to succumb to a
new law U.S. President Barack Obama signed on New Year's Eve,
which if implemented fully would prevent most refineries from
paying for Iranian crude.
Halkbank has already refused to open an account for
state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp for oil from Iran. The
U.S. law would strip any institution dealing with Iran's central
bank from access to the U.S. financial system.
However, the law allows Obama to issue waivers to firms in
countries that significantly reduce dealings with Iran, or at
any time when it is either in the U.S. national interest or
necessary for energy market stability.
An Indian delegation will visit Tehran from Jan. 16-21 to
explore alternative routes of payment to ensure supplies without
breaching sanctions, a government source said.
Indian refiners have gradually started raising supplies from
other sources such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab
Emirates.
Hindustan Petroleum recently doubled the size of
its annual crude purchase deal with Saudi Arabia. HPCL is the
second Indian firm after Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Ltd to raise supplies from the Kingdom, the world's
biggest oil producer.
(Additional reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee and Rajesh Kumar
Singh; Editing by Michael Urquhart)