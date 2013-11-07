* Iran also offering discounts on increased crude sales
-sources
* About $5.3 billion in oil payments held up in India
-sources
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Nov 7 Iran is offering free delivery
of crude to major client India, industry sources said,
signalling that tough Western sanctions which have slashed its
exports in half are driving Tehran to increasingly desperate
measures to keep oil flowing.
The United States has yet to ease the pressure on Asian
buyers to continue reducing purchases from the OPEC member, even
though Iran and world powers began two days of talks on Thursday
hoping to reach a "first step" towards ending the decade-old
standoff over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
The drop in exports is costing Iran billions of dollars in
lost revenue every month. Tehran is also unable to repatriate
most of the money earned from oil it does manage to sell, as the
sanctions have cut off bank transfer facilities, crippling its
economy by choking off its biggest revenue stream.
Despite the near halt of petrodollar payments, Iran is
resorting to measures such as offering deep discounts on oil and
now free delivery to India, according to sources who requested
anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Iran's remaining Indian clients - Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd, Essar Oil and Indian Oil
Corp - could save freight of 70 cents to $1 a barrel on
purchases from Iran, said one of the sources.
Tehran is also offering Indian buyers a discount on price if
refiners raise purchases, the sources said.
"The more you buy, the more incentives you get. If a refiner
buys 30 million barrels of Iranian oil in a year then the
discount translates to 25 cents per barrel," this source added.
Iran already offers 90 days' credit on crude sales to Indian
refiners while most other producers stick to 30 days' credit.
While any discount would be attractive as India tries to
curb an oil import bill that was around $170 billion in 2012/13,
it likely would be wary of raising imports just prior to a
review of its waiver from U.S. sanctions.
India's six-month exemption comes up for renewal in early
December, shortly after top U.S. energy diplomat Carlos
Pascual's current visit to New Delhi.
Sources have said the United States is unlikely to allow
Iran's exports to rise before a deal is struck with Tehran. Both
sides involved in the Geneva talks have said a breakthrough was
far from certain.
India so far looks well on track to meet U.S. conditions to
renew its waiver. Daily imports from Iran slid 34 percent in
June-September from the six months between December 2012 and May
2013, data from trade sources shows.
India is one of Iran's few remaining clients along with
other Asian buyers China, Japan and South Korea.
In India, there is about $5.3 billion of Iranian oil money
held up by the sanctions. Of the total, about $1.8 billion is
with the oil companies who have bought crude from Iran and the
remainder is held with a bank, sources said.
In South Korea, total Iranian money stuck in bank accounts
is more than $5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
In Japan, a similar amount of Iranian oil money has been
held up since the beginning of the year, according to sources.
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL, Osamu Tsukimori
in TOKYO; Editing by Tom Hogue and Manash Goswami)