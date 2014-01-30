NEW DELHI, Jan 30 India's oil imports from Iran declined 31.5 percent in December from a year ago to about 189,000 barrels per day (bpd). Iran shipments in 2013 declined 37.9 percent from 2012, tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed. For a story see: The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ Dec Nov %chg Dec %chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %chg COUNTRY 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 88.7 92.9 -4.5 67.6 31.1 47.5 93.0 -48.9 Colombia 206.1 145.4 41.8 70.4 192.7 110.7 32.5 241.2 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 100.0 -100.0 4.9 22.5 -78.1 Mexico 69.5 129.8 -46.4 0.0 -- 105.5 66.5 58.7 Venezuela 406.3 341.6 18.9 490.2 -17.1 467.9 347.7 34.6 Guatemala 8.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 779.5 709.6 9.8 728.3 7.0 737.3 562.1 31.2 Asia Brunei 18.6 32.7 -43.3 18.4 0.9 19.6 25.2 -22.0 Malaysia 57.0 21.0 170.7 45.3 25.7 56.1 41.0 36.9 Australia 18.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.1 11.1 -36.3 TOTAL 94.3 53.8 75.3 63.7 47.9 82.8 77.3 7.2 Middle East Neutral Zone 94.6 173.5 -45.5 126.3 -25.1 150.0 139.0 8.0 Oman 43.1 9.2 368.5 27.5 56.6 45.9 13.8 233.1 Iran 189.1 219.7 -13.9 276.2 -31.5 195.6 315.2 -37.9 Iraq 414.3 447.3 -7.4 443.4 -6.6 561.4 473.1 18.7 Qatar 85.6 32.6 162.4 191.4 -55.3 94.7 141.3 -32.9 Kuwait 369.2 304.9 21.1 222.6 65.8 355.6 302.8 17.5 S Arabia 629.7 634.1 -0.7 565.9 11.3 693.7 588.7 17.8 UAE 215.0 168.9 27.3 142.4 51.0 292.6 290.9 0.6 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.7 10.2 -73.5 Yemen 0.0 66.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.2 16.8 -33.4 TOTAL 2040.5 2056.4 -0.8 1995.7 2.2 2403.5 2291.6 4.9 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 1.2 186.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 1.2 186.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 32.8 33.9 -3.3 98.8 -66.8 29.4 52.8 -44.3 Kazakhstan 31.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 0.0 -- Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.0 -100.0 TOTAL 64.6 33.9 90.2 98.8 -34.7 37.5 55.8 -32.8 Africa Nigeria 300.5 348.6 -13.8 250.9 19.8 285.6 265.0 7.8 Angola 31.5 287.3 -89.1 186.1 -83.1 163.2 155.2 5.1 Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.7 -100.0 Cameroon 22.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.8 8.6 37.0 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 17.6 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 33.1 -100.0 4.2 5.6 -25.6 Egypt 71.1 70.4 1.0 35.6 99.7 53.1 48.4 9.8 Gabon 51.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.1 21.5 -20.5 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.7 0.0 -- Sudan 20.5 33.7 -38.9 0.0 -- 9.4 1.7 442.8 Eq Guinea 31.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 23.5 23.6 -0.7 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.5 15.0 -56.5 Libya 0.0 20.8 -100.0 71.8 -100.0 17.5 29.2 -40.0 TOTAL 528.7 760.7 -30.5 577.5 -8.5 594.5 593.1 0.2 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.9 0.9 -2.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3507.5 3614.4 -3.0 3464.0 1.3 3860.0 3582.0 7.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)