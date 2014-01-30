Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 India's oil imports from Iran declined 31.5 percent in December from a year ago to about 189,000 barrels per day (bpd). Iran shipments in 2013 declined 37.9 percent from 2012, tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed. For a story see: The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ Dec Nov %chg Dec %chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %chg COUNTRY 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 88.7 92.9 -4.5 67.6 31.1 47.5 93.0 -48.9 Colombia 206.1 145.4 41.8 70.4 192.7 110.7 32.5 241.2 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 100.0 -100.0 4.9 22.5 -78.1 Mexico 69.5 129.8 -46.4 0.0 -- 105.5 66.5 58.7 Venezuela 406.3 341.6 18.9 490.2 -17.1 467.9 347.7 34.6 Guatemala 8.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 779.5 709.6 9.8 728.3 7.0 737.3 562.1 31.2 Asia Brunei 18.6 32.7 -43.3 18.4 0.9 19.6 25.2 -22.0 Malaysia 57.0 21.0 170.7 45.3 25.7 56.1 41.0 36.9 Australia 18.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.1 11.1 -36.3 TOTAL 94.3 53.8 75.3 63.7 47.9 82.8 77.3 7.2 Middle East Neutral Zone 94.6 173.5 -45.5 126.3 -25.1 150.0 139.0 8.0 Oman 43.1 9.2 368.5 27.5 56.6 45.9 13.8 233.1 Iran 189.1 219.7 -13.9 276.2 -31.5 195.6 315.2 -37.9 Iraq 414.3 447.3 -7.4 443.4 -6.6 561.4 473.1 18.7 Qatar 85.6 32.6 162.4 191.4 -55.3 94.7 141.3 -32.9 Kuwait 369.2 304.9 21.1 222.6 65.8 355.6 302.8 17.5 S Arabia 629.7 634.1 -0.7 565.9 11.3 693.7 588.7 17.8 UAE 215.0 168.9 27.3 142.4 51.0 292.6 290.9 0.6 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.7 10.2 -73.5 Yemen 0.0 66.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.2 16.8 -33.4 TOTAL 2040.5 2056.4 -0.8 1995.7 2.2 2403.5 2291.6 4.9 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 1.2 186.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 1.2 186.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 32.8 33.9 -3.3 98.8 -66.8 29.4 52.8 -44.3 Kazakhstan 31.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 0.0 -- Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.0 -100.0 TOTAL 64.6 33.9 90.2 98.8 -34.7 37.5 55.8 -32.8 Africa Nigeria 300.5 348.6 -13.8 250.9 19.8 285.6 265.0 7.8 Angola 31.5 287.3 -89.1 186.1 -83.1 163.2 155.2 5.1 Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.7 -100.0 Cameroon 22.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.8 8.6 37.0 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 17.6 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 33.1 -100.0 4.2 5.6 -25.6 Egypt 71.1 70.4 1.0 35.6 99.7 53.1 48.4 9.8 Gabon 51.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.1 21.5 -20.5 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.7 0.0 -- Sudan 20.5 33.7 -38.9 0.0 -- 9.4 1.7 442.8 Eq Guinea 31.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 23.5 23.6 -0.7 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.5 15.0 -56.5 Libya 0.0 20.8 -100.0 71.8 -100.0 17.5 29.2 -40.0 TOTAL 528.7 760.7 -30.5 577.5 -8.5 594.5 593.1 0.2 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.9 0.9 -2.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3507.5 3614.4 -3.0 3464.0 1.3 3860.0 3582.0 7.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.