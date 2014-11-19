* Payment could be made as early as tomorrow- source
* India already paid $900 mln to Iran under the interim deal
* Iran, world powers in nuclear talks ahead of Nov. 24
deadline
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Nov 19 India will soon pay a third
tranche of $400 million to Iran ahead of a Nov. 24 deadline to
an interim deal with six world powers that allows Tehran to
recover part of its overseas frozen oil revenues, industry
sources said in Wednesday.
Indian oil refiners are preparing to release the payments
this week, the sources said, adding Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd and Essar Oil will make
the bulk of the payment.
The other refiners that will also make payments are Indian
Oil Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.
India has already paid $900 million in two installments
under the interim deal that allowed Iran to recover $2.8 billion
of its funds held in foreign banks, in addition to $4.2 billion
paid between January and July.
"Payment could be made as early as tomorrow," said a second
source. The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity
of the matter.
Western powers and Iran are in talks this week to hammer out
a final deal to ease sanctions against Tehran in exchange for
curbs to its nuclear programme.
Iran has said it would resist Western pressure to make what
it considered to be excessive concessions in nuclear talks,
highlighting obstacles that could prevent a historic deal being
reached by Nov. 24.
The latest payments would be made using an existing
mechanism of a series of back-to-back transactions in different
currencies that are initially channeled through the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI). Iran will eventually get paid in Dirhams from
the central bank of United Arab Emirates.
Iran's top oil client after China, India has imported 40.3
percent more oil from Tehran in the first ten months of this
year than in the same period last year, data obtained from trade
sources show.
(Editing by William Hardy)