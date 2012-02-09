(Add quotes, details)

NEW DELHI Feb 9 State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp said Indian firms cannot pay for Iranian crude imports in rupees unless the federal finance ministry exempted such payment from hefty taxation.

India and Iran have agreed to settle 45 percent of payments for Iranian oil in rupees, which the Islamic nation will use to pay for imports from the South Asian country.

"We are waiting to see what happens with the rupee mechanism which is being talked about now, about 45 percent. It hasn't started yet... There are issues to be resolved like withholding taxes," said B. Mukherjee, head of finance at HPCL.

He said payment in Indian rupees for Iran oil purchases will be subjected to "withholding tax".

Reuters earlier this month reported that payment in rupees to Iran will remain a non-starter unless such payments are tax-exempt .[ ID:nL4E8D74F8]

"Now that particular tax he (Iran) may not be willing to bear and he (Iran) will like to have it collected from buyer. But that increases the cost by 40 percent, therefore, that is the issue. We don't see any other issue," Mukherjee said.

Mukherjee said payments for oil imports from Iran are currently routed through Turkey's Halkbank.

India and Iran are seeking alternative payment mechanisms to settle their trade after existing conduits have either been scrapped or become vulnerable in the face of the sanctions.

HPCL has reduced the size of its annual deal with Iran to 60,000 barrels per day in 2012/13 compared with 70,000 bpd of this fiscal year, said its head of refineries K. Murali, without elaborating the reason for the cut.

Murali said Iran has offered terms similar to last year and kept the credit period at 90 days.

He said HPCL's offtake of Iranian crude was less than contracted volumes in the current fiscal year due to payment problems.

HPCL operates a 166,000 bpd Vizag refinery in southern India and a 130,000 bpd plant in Mumbai, in western India.

Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), a joint venture between HPCL and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Energy, owns a 180,000 Bathinda refinery in northern Punjab state. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)