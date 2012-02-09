(Add quotes, details)
NEW DELHI Feb 9 State-run Hindustan
Petroleum Corp said Indian firms cannot pay for
Iranian crude imports in rupees unless the federal finance
ministry exempted such payment from hefty taxation.
India and Iran have agreed to settle 45 percent of payments
for Iranian oil in rupees, which the Islamic nation will use to
pay for imports from the South Asian country.
"We are waiting to see what happens with the rupee mechanism
which is being talked about now, about 45 percent. It hasn't
started yet... There are issues to be resolved like withholding
taxes," said B. Mukherjee, head of finance at HPCL.
He said payment in Indian rupees for Iran oil purchases will
be subjected to "withholding tax".
Reuters earlier this month reported that payment in rupees
to Iran will remain a non-starter unless such payments are
tax-exempt .[ ID:nL4E8D74F8]
"Now that particular tax he (Iran) may not be willing to
bear and he (Iran) will like to have it collected from buyer.
But that increases the cost by 40 percent, therefore, that is
the issue. We don't see any other issue," Mukherjee said.
Mukherjee said payments for oil imports from Iran are
currently routed through Turkey's Halkbank.
India and Iran are seeking alternative payment mechanisms to
settle their trade after existing conduits have either been
scrapped or become vulnerable in the face of the sanctions.
HPCL has reduced the size of its annual deal with Iran to
60,000 barrels per day in 2012/13 compared with 70,000 bpd of
this fiscal year, said its head of refineries K. Murali, without
elaborating the reason for the cut.
Murali said Iran has offered terms similar to last year and
kept the credit period at 90 days.
He said HPCL's offtake of Iranian crude was less
than contracted volumes in the current fiscal year due to
payment problems.
HPCL operates a 166,000 bpd Vizag refinery in southern India
and a 130,000 bpd plant in Mumbai, in western India.
Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), a joint venture between
HPCL and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Energy, owns a
180,000 Bathinda refinery in northern Punjab state.
