NEW DELHI Nov 5 Indian refiners completed
payment of $900 million in frozen oil revenues to Iran on
Wednesday under an interim deal that eased some sanctions
against Tehran over its disputed nuclear work, said industry
sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Iran and the United States, China, France, Germany, Britain
and Russia agreed in July to extend the initial six-month
interim accord to Nov. 24 after they failed to agree a final
resolution to their dispute before the deadline.
Tehran would have to curb its nuclear work to ensure it
cannot be applied to weapons in exchange for removal of the
sanctions that have hobbled its oil-based economy by cutting off
the flow of payments for its crude exports.
"The first instalment of $400 million was cleared last month
and today the companies paid the second instalment of $500
million," said one of the industry sources.
The sources declined to be named because they are not
authorized to speak to the press.
In the second instalment of $500 million, Mangalore Refinery
and Petrochemicals Ltd and Essar Oil paid
around $220 million each, Indian Oil Corp about $60
million and Hindustan Petroleum Corp about $5 million,
according to the sources.
Indian refiners settle 45 percent of their oil payment to
Iran in rupees through a local bank, while they continue to hold
on to the remainder that are remitted to Tehran under the
interim deal. Iran uses the fund in rupee accounts to pay for
imports from India.
The payments are made using an existing mechanism based on a
series of back-to-back transactions in different currencies that
are initially channelled through the Reserve Bank of India. Iran
will eventually get the payment in dirhams from the United Arab
Emirates' central bank.
Tough sanctions put in place in 2012 have reduced Iran's
exports by more than half from around 2.5 million barrels per
day (bpd).
Iran's biggest oil clients - China, India, Japan and South
Korea - imported 6.6 percent less in September than a year ago,
the first on-year decline since December, but shipments rose
back above the 1 million bpd mark allowed under the interim deal
that eased Western sanctions.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Iran's foreign
minister and the European Union foreign policy chief in Oman on
Nov. 9-10 to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue ahead of the Nov.
24 deadline for a final agreement.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)