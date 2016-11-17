* Indian refiners take advantage of Iranian price discounts
* Iran's surge in exports comes ahead of planned OPEC output
cut
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Nov 17 Iran overtook political rival
Saudi Arabia as India's top oil supplier in October, shipping
data showed, just ahead of a producers' meeting this month to
hammer out the details on output cuts aimed at reining in a
global glut.
Iran used to be India's second-biggest oil supplier, a
position it ceded to Iraq after tough Western sanctions over its
nuclear development programme limited Tehran's exports and
access to finance.
But India's oil imports from Iran have shot up this year
after those sanctions were lifted in January. In October they
surged more than threefold compared with the same month last
year, rising to 789,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to ship
tracking data and a report compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil
Research and Forecasts.
That compares to 697,000 bpd supplied last month by Saudi
Arabia. Over the whole January to October period, though, Saudi
Arabia still holds India's top supply spot, at an average of
830,000 bpd versus Iraq's 784,000 bpd and Iran's 456,400 bpd.
Iran's surge to the No.1 spot is due partly to less
available crude from Saudi Arabia, which has increased its
capacity to refine oil instead of just exporting more crude.
"Saudi Arabia's refining capacity has increased over time so
it is not in a position to increase its exports further, whereas
Iran is better placed to raise its output and sales to India,"
said Ehsaan Ul Haq of U.K.-based consultancy KBC Energy.
The surge is also thanks to Iranian price discounts, which
attracted purchases from India's programme to build up its
strategic petroleum reserves (SPR). Last month India took in 2
million barrels of Iranian crude for the SPR stocks, and another
4 million barrels is expected to be shipped in November.
In the first seven months of its fiscal year, between April
and October, India imported 523,200 bpd from Iran, compared to
249,100 bpd for the same period a year ago.
RETURNING BUYERS
Indian refiners including Reliance Industries Ltd,
operator of the world's biggest refinery complex at Jamnagar,
that had stopped imports from Iran during the sanctions period
have also returned as buyers of Iranian oil.
Iran produces almost 4 million bpd of oil and exports 2.4
million bpd. Tehran's exports dropped to 1 million bpd during
sanctions, down from a peak of almost 3 million bpd in 2011,
before tougher Western sanctions were implemented.
Gaining the top position as oil supplier to the world's
third-biggest importer, even if only for one month, comes at a
sensitive time.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
is due to meet on Nov. 30 to finalise a planned production cut
aimed at propping up prices, which continue to languish below
$50 per barrel due to oversupply.
Exemptions to the planned cuts were given to Libya and
Nigeria, where output has suffered from conflict, and
sanctions-hit Iran. Given Iran has now pipped de-facto OPEC
leader Saudi Arabia in India, those exemptions might be more
difficult to defend during the upcoming meeting.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Tom
Hogue)