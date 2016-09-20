* BPCL, MRPL set to buy Iran oil for national reserves
-sources
* NIOC official says has met with India companies
* Iran looking to boost exports to pre-sanction levels
* India storing oil in underground caverns for use in
emergency
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Sept 20 India is set to buy 6 million
barrels of Iranian crude for its strategic oil reserves as
negotiations with the United Arab Emirates' national oil company
for supplies are stuck over commercial terms, industry sources
said.
Such purchases by the world's No.3 crude importer would
boost Iran's drive to ramp up its oil shipments as it looks to
regain market share following the lifting of sanctions over its
disputed nuclear programme.
Oil markets have been keenly focused on Iranian export
volumes over the last few weeks as they get closer to
pre-sanction levels - a milestone that Tehran has said is a
precondition for discussing a global output freeze to boost
crude prices.
India, seeking to hedge against energy security risks as it
imports about 80 percent of its oil needs, is building emergency
storage in vast underground caverns to hold a total of 36.87
million barrels of crude, enough to cover almost two weeks of
demand.
Three industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said India would buy 6 million barrels of Iranian Mix crude from
the National Iranian Oil Co in October and November to fill half
the Managlore storage facility in the southwestern state of
Karnataka. They declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak with media.
State firm Bharat Petroleum Corp will buy 4
million barrels in two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and
Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd will
import 2 million barrels, the three sources said. They did not
give pricing details.
"The two refiners decided to buy Iranian Mix as it suits
their refineries," said one of the sources.
The step comes as Iran's daily crude exports to India surged
to the highest level in 15 years in August.
India in 2014 began talks to lease part of its strategic
storage to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC). Under such a deal,
India would have first rights to the stored crude in case of
emergency, while ADNOC would be able to move cargoes to meet any
shift in demand.
"Talks have not moved forward with ADNOC despite several
rounds of discussion. We (India and the UAE) are stuck on
commercial terms," said one of the sources.
ADNOC, India's oil ministry, BPCL and MRPL did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
To take advantage of falling oil prices pending the
conclusion of a deal with the UAE, India's oil ministry
instructed BPCL and MRPL to select a grade to fill half the
Mangalore facility, the sources said. They chose Iranian Mix.
The Indian side last week discussed Iranian oil purchases
with Safar Ali Keramati, Deputy Director at National Iranian Oil
Company (NIOC) for Crude Marketing and Operations.
"If (Indian customers) come to us for extra barrels, then we
will do our best to accommodate their demand," Keramati told
Reuters.
The 9.75 million-barrel Vizag storage facility in east India
is being filled with Iraqi Basra oil.
The start of operations at a third facility, at Padur in
Karnataka, has been pushed back due to problems in acquiring
land to lay a pipeline link to the local port.
($1 = 66.9713 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Joseph Radford)