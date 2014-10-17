By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 17 Indian refiners will pay $500
million to Iran next week, the second installment in an interim
deal that allows Tehran to recover part of overseas frozen oil
revenues that are payments for oil it has sold, two industry
sources said in Friday.
Iran and the United States, China, France, Germany, Britain
and Russia agreed in July to extend a six-month interim accord
until Nov. 24 after they failed to meet a July 20 deadline for
reaching a long-term deal to end their nuclear dispute.
"The process for the first installment of $400 million has
been initiated and the second installment of $500 million will
also be cleared next week," said one of the sources.
Payment of $900 million by India was to be made in
September, the sources said. It was not immediately clear why
the process has been delayed.
Indian refiners together owe about $6 billion to Iran.
They are depositing payments in rupees in an Indian bank. Iran
uses these funds to pay for imports from India.
The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of
the matter. The payments will be made using an existing
mechanism based on a series of back-to-back transactions in
different currencies that are initially channeled through the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
On receipt of the funds from refiners, the RBI would buy
dollars from authorised dealers. It would instruct the Federal
Reserve to transfer dollars to the United Arab Emirates' central
bank account there, after confirmation that Iran had received a
final payment in dirhams from Abu Dhabi.
Iran's top oil client after China, India has imported 38
percent more oil from Tehran in the first nine months of this
year than in the same period last year, tanker data obtained by
Reuters show.
Tehran has already received $1 billion from Japan under the
interim deal, state news agency IRNA reported last
month.
Iran and the United States said they made some progress in
high-level nuclear talks on Thursday but much work remained to
clinch a breakthrough deal by a late-November deadline.
The six powers want Iran to scale back its uranium
enrichment programme to ensure it cannot produce nuclear bombs.
Iran says the programme is for peaceful purposes.
In return for continuing action to curb its nuclear
programme, Iran during the four-month extension has been granted
access to $2.8 billion of its funds held in foreign banks, in
addition to $4.2 billion paid between January and July.
(Editing by William Hardy)