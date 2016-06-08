By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI, June 8
NEW DELHI, June 8 Indian refiners have turned to
State Bank of India and Germany-based bank
Europaeisch-Iranische Handelsbank AG (EIH) to speed payment of
billions of Iranian oil dues they still owe to Tehran, after
delays in another money route.
Refiners in India, Iran's top oil buyer after China, last
month resumed settling their back debt of about $6.6 billion
after the lifting earlier this year of some of the sanctions
against Tehran had opened up oil trade and banking channels.
The first payments were handled in May by state-run Union
Bank of India via Turkey's Halkbank, which
had previously handled payments before tougher European
sanctions were put in place in February 2013.
But Union Bank has asked the refiners to raise their credit
limits or deposit money in rupees a day ahead of initiating
payments, sources familiar with the matter said, and refiners
were fearful of delays in working down their oil debt.
Timely payment of the Iranian dues is crucial not only for
future crude supplies but also for winning investments in Iran
that would strengthen trade ties between New Delhi and Tehran.
From June, refiners have been making payments through State
Bank and EIH, said government and company sources with direct
knowledge of the matter, which should be quicker since most of
the refiners have their main accounts at SBI.
A senior official at the Union Bank of India confirmed that
his bank was no longer handling Iran oil payments, declining to
provide further details.
No comment was available from Turkey's Halkbank, and EIH did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
STATE REFINERS TAKE LEAD
Last month, state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical
, Indian Oil Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp
together cleared $770 million in euros via Union Bank
and Halkbank to National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC).
So far state refiners are taking the lead in settling dues
to Iran, aiming to wipe out their debt in three months after
weekly limits were set by the Reserve Bank of India.
India has capped weekly dollar purchases by oil refiners at
$500 million as they pay off their Iran debts to avoid pressure
on the rupee.
Accordingly, Essar Oil was in June to start clearing about
$260 million a week, followed by MRPL at about $200 million and
IOC at about $30 million, with the rest coming from HPCL and its
joint venture company HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL).
So far this month, MRPL and IOC have cleared about $330
million through EIH, the refinery and government sources said.
Essar Oil, however, Iran's biggest Indian client with about $3
billion in debt, has settled only $100 million, they said.
Essar and SBI did not respond to an email seeking comment.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Additional Reporting by
Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI, Arno Schuetze in FRANKFURT, and
Ebru Tuncay in ISTANBUL; Editing by Tom Hogue)