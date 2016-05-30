BRIEF-Intesa denies it is examining share swap offer for Generali
* denies the bank is examining a share swap offer for insurer Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
NEW DELHI May 30 The Reserve Bank of India wants refiners to restrict dollar buying to $500 million a week to clear their oil dues to Iran in order to avoid downward pressure on the rupee currency, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Refiners that owed about $6.5 billion to Iran have so far cleared $770 million in euros for Iran through Turkey's Halkbank . State-run Union Bank of India facilitated the payments to National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC). (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editin by Douglas Busvine)
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday eased sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB put in place by former President Barack Obama last year over accusations that Moscow launched cyber attacks to try to influence the U.S. presidential election.
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.