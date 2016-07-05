By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI, July 5
NEW DELHI, July 5 Shipping Corporation of India
(SCI) will resume sailing to Iran this month after a
four-year gap, transporting an oil cargo for a state-run
refiner, the chairman of India's biggest shipping company said
on Tuesday.
SCI stopped sailing to Iran in 2012 when sanctions targeting
Iran's nuclear programme prevented the company obtaining
insurance cover for oil and other shipments.
Following the lifting in January of some western sanctions,
International Group of Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Clubs -
which generally insure the tanker market - have been able to
obtain "fall-back cover" from non-U.S. markets.
"The level of cover provided by the fall-back cover has been
recently raised to 100 million euros ($111.30 million), which is
fairly high and provides substantial levels of protection," B.B.
Sinha said in a telephone interview.
SCI will this month use one of its Suezmax-sized tankers to
ship an oil cargo for state-refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
(HPCL) from Iran.
"It is not yet decided ... which SCI-owned vessel is going
to Iran," Sinha said.
SCI had contracts with HPCL, Bharat Petroleum Corp
(BPCL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
to ship crude from Iran, he said.
HPCL will resume Iranian oil imports from July after three
years because insurance was now available for plants processing
Iranian oil, its head of refineries B.K. Namdeo said.
Similarly, BPCL's head of refineries, B.K. Datta, confirmed
it also planned to import an oil cargo from Iran this month,
although it would use the Panama-flagged tanker "Vito".
India's Iranian oil imports are set to hit a seven-year high
in the year from April 1, with refiners buying at least 400,000
barrels per day.
Iran currently supplies the bulk of its oil to India using
its own vessels.
Some Indian refiners such as Essar Oil and
Reliance Industries have already begun importing
Iranian oil in tankers flagged from other countries.
Sinha hoped the lifting of sanctions would boost trade
between India and Iran. SCI returned to profit in the 2014-15
fiscal year after suffering three years of net losses.
SCI aims to expand its fleet by allocating about 10 billion
rupees ($148.42 million) for capital expenditure in the current
fiscal year to March 2017 from nil last year, he said.
"Fleet expansion is necessary as India's foreign trade is
also increasing with a growing economy," he said, adding that
60-70 percent of the capex would be funded through foreign loans
and the remainder internally.
Sinha said the company aimed to buy second-hand ships so
they could be deployed quickly.
($1 = 67.3775 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Ed Davies)