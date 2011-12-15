UPDATE 3-EU proposes shorter extension of China solar duties -document
* New recommendation for 18-month extension vs initial 24 months
NEW DELHI Dec 15 Turkey's Halkbank has refused to open an account for India's BPCL to settle payments for Iranian oil imports, three oil industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
India and Iran have been struggling to find a permanent mechanism to settle their bilateral trade, especially since last year when India's central bank scrapped a clearing house mechanism -- a move welcomed by the United States, which is trying to isolate Tehran over its nuclear programme.
India has since been settling payments to Iran through Turkey's state-owned Halkbank but that conduit remains vulnerable if Washington applies more pressure on Ankara to shut it down.
Iran is India's second-biggest oil supplier after Saudi Arabia and exports total about $12 billion a year, meeting about 12 percent of India's import needs.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Volkswagen Group of America on Tuesday announced a U.S. subsidiary that will manage $2 billion in investments in zero emission vehicle infrastructure and awareness programs over a decade as part of a court settlement over its excess diesel emissions.
PARIS/MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler vehicles were allowed to skip key tests for illegal engine software during Italy's main emissions-cheating investigation in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, according to the transport ministry's own report.