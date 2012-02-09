NEW DELHI Feb 9 One private Iranian buyer is interested in importing "a very large quantity" of wheat from India, Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar told reporters on Thursday.

Private traders have not sent any wheat cargo to Iran over the past several years, said two New Delhi-based traders with the Indian units of global trading companies.

India and Iran are seeking alternative payment mechanisms to settle their trade after existing conduits have either been scrapped or become vulnerable in the face of the sanctions.

India is considering stepping up exports in a range of goods, including farm products such as wheat and rice, to settle part of its oil dues to Iran.

India is sitting on a huge stockpile of wheat, unable to export much due to lower global prices. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Manoj Kumar; Writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)